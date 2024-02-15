Lodged In Bengaluru Jail, Two History-Sheeters Make Extortion Calls; FIR Lodged

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 15 (IANS) Two rowdies, lodged in Bengaluru prison, sent a woman a morphed nude photo of her daughter and sought money threatening to share it with her son-in-law if she did not give money.

A complaint has been registered with Yelahanka New Town police station in Bengaluru and the case is being investigated by the special wing the Central City Crime Branch (CCB).

According to police, the extortion call was made by Manoj a.k.a Kencha and his associate Karthik, both history-sheeters lodged in the Central Jail of Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru.

On February 9, Manoj's associate Karthik had made a WhatsApp call to the victim. Introducing himself as an associate of Manoj, he had threatened that if she did not give Rs 5 lakh, her daughter's nude photo would be sent to her son-in-law.

Manoj had called up the victim on February 12 from the prison and threatened her yet again to give money. Following the complaint by the victim, the CCB police are preparing to seek Manoj's custody. The duo had extorted Rs 40,000 from the victim.

The complaint has been registered under the provisions of Section 67 of the IT Act, Sections 34 and 384 of IPC. Further investigation is on.

