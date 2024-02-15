The 34Th Annual Flower & Garden Show At Hicks Nurseries March 7-31

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hicks Nurseries 2024 Flower Show Logo

Longest running show in the history of the event | Free Parking & Admission

WESTBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hicks Nurseries , Long Island's premier garden center will host its 34th annual Flower & Garden Show March 7-31 with free parking and admission. The show's theme, 'Celebrations Around the World', takes inspiration from some of the most iconic and diverse cultural traditions worldwide, taking revelers from Mexico to Germany, India to China, Brazil to the United States, and more.The Flower Show features eight distinct indoor garden displays in full bloom, planned a year in advance with meticulous preparation by the award-winning Hicks Landscapes design/build team. It's the first show in the newly renovated garden center, housed in an updated 20,000 square foot greenhouse. The production includes over 7,000 plants and 300 different varieties strategically planned to bloom at different times.Ken Muellers, senior landscape designer at Hicks Landscapes said,“This year will be the longest running Flower Show in the history of the event, and we encourage people to attend more than once because the plants we've chosen will bloom at different times during the course of the show, making the gardens a unique experience with each visit.”In addition, a scavenger hunt will be available daily for kids of all ages offering a fun and interesting view of the gardens while adding an element of excitement to the experience. Activity sheets are offered inside the show.No matter what the weather is outside, it will be spring in full bloom at Hicks Nurseries during the Flower & Garden Show. The show is open every day from 8am-6pm.For updates and more information visit flower-show/ABOUT HICKS NURSERIESHicks Nurseries is Long Island's largest and premier garden center, family-owned and operated since 1853. Dedicated to helping its customers achieve success in their homes and gardens, Hicks Nurseries provides expert and friendly advice along with an exceptional selection of quality products including indoor and outdoor plants, outdoor furniture, planters, lawn care, seasonal décor including artificial Christmas trees and more. They also offer complete award-winning landscape design/build services. Hicks Nurseries is located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY. Follow on social media @hicksnurseries and learn more at

Hicks Nurseries 2024 Flower & Garden Show