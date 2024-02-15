Cold, Rainy Weather Expected Across Jordan Until Saturday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 15 (Petra) - A significant drop in temperatures is forecast on Thursday, accompanied by rainy conditions in various parts of the country until Saturday, according to forecasts from the Jordan Meteorological Department.The weather will start off cold and partly cloudy, gradually transitioning to overcast skies. As midday approaches, intermittent showers are anticipated across many regions, particularly in the southern areas including Aqaba. These showers may be heavy at times, accompanied by thunder and hail, leading to potential flash flooding in valleys and low-lying areas, including the city of Aqaba and the Dead Sea region. By nightfall, rainfall intensity is expected to decrease in the north and central regions, with moderate westerly winds prevailing.The weather department issued warnings about the risk of floods, rising water levels, and the flow of water in valleys and low-lying regions, especially in southern Jordan. Additionally, there is a risk of thunderstorms with hail, as well as the potential for road hazards due to reduced visibility caused by fog, particularly in mountainous areas.Friday will see a continuation of cold and wet weather across the kingdom, with temperatures expected to slightly decrease. Rainfall, at times heavy, is forecast, especially in western areas, accompanied by thunder and hail. Westerly winds will be active during this time.As we move into Saturday, temperatures are predicted to rise slightly, although the weather will remain cold with intermittent clouds. Rain showers are expected in northern, central, and eastern regions. Winds will be moderate, blowing from the northwest, occasionally becoming active.Today, across different regions of Jordan, temperatures vary significantly. In East Amman, they range between 14 and 6 degrees Celsius, while in West Amman, they range from 12 to 4 degrees Celsius. Moving to the Northern Highlands, temperatures are between 10 and 3 degrees Celsius, and in the Southern Highlands, they range from 9 to 2 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, along the Gulf of Aqaba, temperatures are notably higher, ranging from 23 to 13 degrees Celsius.