King Meets Canada PM, Stresses Need To Work Towards Gaza Ceasefire

Ottawa, Feb. 14 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday evening held talks with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the dangerous developments in Gaza.At bilateral talks followed by expanded ones in Ottawa, His Majesty stressed the importance of reaching a ceasefire as soon as possible.The King said many in the region and around the world are working towards a ceasefire, commending Canada's efforts.His Majesty stressed the importance of overcoming challenges, especially those pertaining to the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza.The King called for resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict once and for all to give the Palestinians a future where they have their independent state while ensuring Israel's security.His Majesty noted the distinguished ties between the two countries, thanking Prime Minister Trudeau for ongoing coordination since the start of the Gaza war and his efforts to end it.For his part, Prime Minister Trudeau said the situation in Gaza and the Middle East is dire, adding that threats of further action in Rafah are a source of deep concern.The prime minister that amid such complicated times in the world, the meeting with His Majesty is an opportunity to discuss how to continue working together in the right direction.Calling for the release of hostages and a sustainable ceasefire, Prime Minister Trudeau stressed the importance of enabling the delivery of more humanitarian aid into Gaza.Trudeau also called for stabilisation in the region, stressing the need to work on the two-state solution as the only way to ensure durable peace and safety in the Middle East.The prime minister expressed appreciation for His Majesty's leadership and ability to bring points of views closer, as well as his efforts to ensure the flow of aid into Gaza and his support for the Palestinians.He voiced commitment to continuing to work with the King to identify what Canada can do amid difficult regional conditions, which have implications on communities around the world.At the expanded talks, the King warned of the regional implications of the Gaza war, reaffirming Jordan's rejection of any attempt to forcibly displace the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank and calling for enabling Gazans to return home.His Majesty stressed Jordan's rejection of any attempt to separate the West Bank and Gaza, warning that extremist settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank and the violations in Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem will lead to an explosion in the region.The King called for maintaining international support for UNRWA to enable it to continue providing its UN mandated services, especially amid the tragic humanitarian situation in Gaza.His Majesty reaffirmed that there can be no peace nor stability in the region without a just solution to the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution that restores the rights of the Palestinian people and guarantees the establishment of their independent and sovereign state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.The talks also covered the strong ties between the two countries and means to advance cooperation across all sectors.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan's Ambassador to Canada Sabah Alrafie, as well as a number of senior Canadian officials attended the talks.