Woman, Child Die After Falling Into Gorge In J&K’S Kupwara

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 15 (IANS) A mother and her minor child were killed after falling into a gorge in J&K's Kupwara district, said police.
Officials said that the woman and her baby slipped into a deep gorge in the Keran area of the district Wednesday evening.
“A woman identified as Rashida Begum of Keran and her baby slipped into a deep gorge in Mundain village of Keran yesterday evening.
“Efforts are on to recover the bodies from the gorge,” officials said.
