Maestro Di Pizza, Chef Renato Bosco To Enthrall Sorrento Guests At Shangri-La Eros New Delhi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, February 2024: The renowned Maestro Di Pizza Chef, Renato Bosco, is set to captivate the culinary senses of Sorrento at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi. In an exclusive engagement, Chef Bosco will bring his unparalleled expertise and passion for authentic Italian cuisine to the heart of India's capital.



Prepare your taste buds for an extraordinary culinary journey as Guest Chef Renato Bosco, renowned for his innovative approach to Italian cuisine, and affectionately known as the Pizza Ricercatore, graces Sorrento, the distinguished award-winning Italian restaurant at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi. From 19 to 25 February 2024, indulge in an exclusive Italian escapade curated by Chef Renato Bosco, who has earned acclaim worldwide for his unparalleled talents. Dive into a world of flavour where each dish is a masterpiece crafted with precision and passion. Esteemed patrons of the hotel will have an opportunity to savour Chef Renato's culinary mastery first-hand, experiencing the true essence of Italian cuisine infused with creativity and authenticity.



Renato Bosco's quest to revolutionise and elevate Italian cuisine is evident in his groundbreaking concept of contemporary pizza. Infused with the essence of Pizza Pane and Passione, Renato's journey commenced at a tender age when he immersed himself in the intricate world of flour, laying the groundwork for his enduring passion. Embark on a journey to explore the artistry of pizza like never before, with a novel concept that promises to tantalise your taste buds. Here, the focus is not just on pizza, but on experiencing its myriad shapes and flavours in a truly unique manner. Chef Renato's dedication to quality shines through as he meticulously crafts each dish, sourcing only the freshest, seasonal ingredients to ensure both taste and health are prioritised.



Chef Renato's exploration into the realm of pizza and artisanal doughs began with an unwavering passion for flour, sparking a deep dive into the art of pizza-making. Guests are invited to savour a delightful array of signature dishes, such as Mozzarella Di Pane. The selection offers three varieties including Ragu, Arrabbiata and Amatriciana, while Pizza Al Padellino offers Margherita and La Classica Sempre Buona. Chef Renatoâ€TMs gourmet pizza selection includes Lobster, Ananas, Mortadella and Four cheese. Guests are also invited to indulge in Chef Renatoâ€TMs popular Pizza Doppio Crunch selection. The other highlights include Risotto with Pumpkin, Cacao Pancheri with Pomodoro, Crab and Lemon Zest, as well as Herb Crusted Chilean Sea Bass, Lamb Loin and Cheesy Polenta Torta. The dessert selection highlights Maritozzo with Cream and Coffee and Shortcrust Pastry with Cinnamon and Apples.



From delicately sliced pizzas to Roman-style masterpieces, each creation promises to tantalise the taste buds and redefine the pizza experience.



Shangri-La Eros New Delhi welcomes guests on a gastronomic odyssey where passion, creativity and culinary mastery converge with the innovative approach of Chef Renato Bosco. With various types of pizza, each boasting its character in shape, consistency, leavening and cooking technique, Sorrento transforms into a haven for pizza aficionados seeking an unparalleled dining experience.



