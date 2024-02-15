Sandeep Marwah Appreciated For Establishing First Film University Of Republic Of India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The pioneering efforts of Dr. Sandeep Marwah in the realm of media and arts education have been recognized and celebrated as Shreya Foundation bestowed upon him a prestigious honor for establishing the first-ever Film University in the Republic of India.



The Shreya Bharat Award was conferred upon Dr. Sandeep Marwah in recognition of his remarkable initiative in establishing the AAFT University of Media and Arts in Raipur, sprawled across 27 acres and encompassing 14 diverse creative streams, including a Business and Law School. This groundbreaking institution, envisioned and realized by Dr. Marwah, stands as a testament to his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to nurturing talent in the fields of media and arts.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, renowned as the founder of Noida Film City, Marwah Studios, and the Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT), is celebrated not only as a creative luminary but also as an esteemed educationist whose contributions have significantly shaped the landscape of media education in the country.



The award presentation took place amidst a gathering of distinguished personalities, with Hemant Kumar Rai, Chairman of Shreya Foundation, and Wamiq Khan, the organizer, gracing the occasion. The ceremony, held at Hotel Hyatt in New Delhi, witnessed the presence of a large audience who joined in applauding Dr. Sandeep Marwahï¿1⁄2s visionary endeavor and its profound impact on the realm of education and creative industries.



Dr. Sandeep Marwahï¿1⁄2s pioneering spirit and relentless dedication serve as an inspiration for aspiring filmmakers, artists, and scholars across the nation. His vision of fostering excellence in media and arts education continues to illuminate paths for countless individuals, ushering in a new era of creativity, innovation, and transformative learning.



