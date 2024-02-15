Itech Series Hosts Successful Strategic Offsite 2024 In Dubai

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 14, 2024 3:07 am - iTech Series gathered senior leadership in Dubai, led by CEO Shayne Barretto, to discuss content quality, branding, and growth strategies for 2024-25. The session highlighted bold thinking and alignment with iTech Series' vision.

Press release:

02-13-2024 03:25 PM CET | Advertising, Media Consulting, Marketing Research

The senior leadership of iTech Series, a B2B tech marketing company, recently convened in Dubai for an immersive offsite strategy session from 5th to 7th February. The offsite included iTech Series CEO and Co-Founder, Shayne Barretto, Content & Editorial Heads of the Publications, Sudipto Ghosh, Paroma Sen, Prarthana Ghosh, and Head of Marketing, Saurabh Khadilkar.

The strategic offsite provided a platform for the iTech Series leadership to reflect on the past year's performance and strategize for 2024-25. The agenda included a blend of insightful sessions, leadership discussions, and engaging team-building activities.

The content & editorial heads collectively delved into various aspects and presented ideas to take the publications to the next level from a content quality, tech, process, sales, and marketing standpoint. On the marketing side, Saurabh took a deep dive into various aspects relating to the branding and demand generation of the core iTech Series brand. During the sessions, Shayne laid out the strategic vision and roadmap for growing the iTech Series and the publications over the next 2-3 years and exhorted the leaders to leave no stone unturned.

The offsite provided an opportunity for the leaders to immerse themselves in the vibrant cityscape of Dubai, allowing them to explore its unique charm and cultural richness firsthand. "Our strategic offsite in Dubai was an incredible opportunity for our leadership team to come together, align our vision, and chart a course for iTech Series' continued success. Dubai's dynamic landscape provided the perfect backdrop for our discussions, inspiring us to think boldly and creatively about the future.", said Shayne Barretto, CEO and Co-founder of iTech Series.

The offsite session concluded with a lot of promising insights and key takeaways to action upon.

Follow us for more updates on

LinkedIn -

Facebook -

Twitter -

3501, Jack Northrop Ave, Ste C3873.

Hawthorne, CA 90250.

...

+1 (650) 651 8227

Press Contact - Saurabh Khadilkar

Email - ...

iTech Series stands at the forefront of B2B tech marketing and operates 6 publications covering IT, AI, MarTech, SalesTech, Fintech, and HRTech space. iTech Series specializes in connecting brands with B2B tech decision-makers through tailored demand programs, precision strategies, and effective content marketing that are designed to bring tech brands closer to their ideal customer profile (ICP). With a global reach, iTech Series serves as the ultimate resource hub for tech marketers to help grow their brand and demand.

Visit us -

Image submitted:



Image caption:

iTech Series Strategic Offsite 2024

About the company:

iTech Series stands at the forefront of B2B tech marketing and operates 6 publications covering IT, AI, MarTech, SalesTech, Fintech, and HRTech space. iTech Series specializes in connecting brands with B2B tech decision-makers through tailored demand programs, precision strategies, and effective content marketing that are designed to bring tech brands closer to their ideal customer profile (ICP). With a global reach, iTech Series serves as the ultimate resource hub for tech marketers to help grow their brand and demand.

Visit us -