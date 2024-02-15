Panchmukhi Air And Train Ambulance Services In Raipur Makes Rapid Arrangements For Shifting Patients

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 14, 2024 3:58 am - We can provide high-level aero-medical flights and operations to and from the opted destination.

Wednesday, February 14, 2024: The patient shifting procedure should be safe and non-risky to make sure the entire journey turns out to be in the favor of the ailing individuals and doesn't make the evacuation mission discomforting at any step of the process. Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance is known for offering Air and Train Ambulance from Raipur which is a dedicated air ambulance provider helping patients get the best journey in times of emergency. Our decade-long experience in composing trouble-free medical transportation has made us a premier solution that is essential in composing excellent journeys for ailing patients. All our air ambulance jets travel faster than commercial planes and operate at higher altitudes with balanced cabin pressure to make sure patients don't have to experience any discomfort during that.

We have been in the air evacuation industry for as long as a decade and that has given us the efficiency of scheduling the evacuation mission according to the necessities of the patients and we never cause any delay at the time of organizing the evacuation mission. We can provide high-level aero-medical flights and operations to and from the opted destination that allow the entire journey to be scheduled without causing any difficulties or trouble at any point. We at Air and Train Ambulance Services in Raipur utilize state-of-the-art medical jets that are deployed at the service of the patients to ensure you don't have to wait for longer hours just to take the right flight to the right destination.

Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance Services in Ranchi is Staffed with Emergency Medical Technicians

The emergency medical technicians operational under Panchmukhi Air and Train Ambulance in Ranchi manage the entire evacuation mission by offering the best care and medical support to the patients and ensuring the evacuation mission is non discomforting from beginning to end of the process. Our bed-to-bed transfer is meant to offer continuous care and medical support to the patients ensuring the evacuation mission doesn't seem discomforting or traumatizing at any step and we take care of all the arrangements related to the requirements of the patients making it possible for them to travel in a comfort driven manner.

At an event, our team of customer support staff at Air and Train Ambulance Services in Ranchi was contacted to arrange an air ambulance service for a patient who was suffering from a respiratory tract infection and needed the support of oxygen to cover the distance between the residing facility and the opted destination safely. To complete the evacuation mission effectively we organized the relocation process as requested and ensured two oxygen cylinders were available inside the charter plane to make the journey favorable for the patient. Since the patient was a geriatric male we had the availability of a geriatric specialist and a respiratory therapist to offer the necessary care and medical attention to the patient throughout the transfer process. We never caused any difficulties while shifting the patient to and from the medical facility!

