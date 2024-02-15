(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 14, 2024 5:27 am - Dempsey Kingsland & Osteen Law Firm Offer The Personal Touch To Medical Malpractice Victims

Kansas City, Missouri – Leading Kansas City medical malpractice attorney Dempsey Kingsland & Osteen offer decades of experience and skill in helping to alleviate the suffering of those whose lives have been drastically changed by the negligence of others.

At Dempsey, Kingsland & Osteen, P.C., the firm of attorneys understand the problems and crises that arise from serious injuries and deaths resulting from fatal accidents and relentlessly pursue those who cause these kinds of accidents.

Founded in 1986, the firm has maintained a commitment to excellence in representing the seriously injured and their families in cases involving medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries, workplace accidents, and wrongful death.

“With little warning, a person's life and those of their loved ones can drastically change due to the negligent actions of another,” said law firm co-founder Leland Dempsey.“Their health, ability to earn a living, and ability to enjoy a normal life may all be seriously harmed, sometimes permanently. So legal representation is vital when patients are harmed by substandard care.”

As well as offering free consultations, including evening and weekend appointments, the law firm's representatives will visit seriously injured clients or their family advocates at their homes or hospital rooms.

Since its inception, the well-respected and well-known law firm has held negligent surgeons, hospitals, doctors, nurses, and medical professionals accountable for their actions.

The firm has a highly dedicated and talented staff of paralegals and legal assistants to assist in their work. In addition, it has a medical team consisting of an accomplished physician and an outstanding registered nurse who works closely with the office.

Medical malpractice statistics in the US show that of 7% of claims ending up in court, 88% of the verdicts, the claimant prevailed.

Medical Malpractice settlements are largest where plaintiffs have become brain damaged or required long-term care and average around $960,000. A staggering $2.16 billion in medical malpractice claims have been filed by members of the US armed services since 2019.

Dempsey, Kingsland & Osteen's medical malpractice lawyers, have successfully resolved cases involving many aspects of physician care and nursing care patients receive in and out of hospital settings.

They not only negotiate and, where necessary, try medical malpractice cases, but also lecture and publish articles on medical malpractice and trial practice.

