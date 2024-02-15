THINKWARE Announces President's Day Dash Cam Deals

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 14, 2024 6:09 pm - Many of THINKWARE's best selling dash cams will be on sale for President's Day.

United States, February 14th, 2024 – World-leading dash cam brand THINKWARE announced today a week-long promotion offering discounts on some of THINKWARE's most popular dash cams for President's Day, from February 12th to February 18th.

A wide selection of dash cams and accessories will be available at reduced prices on THINKWARE's official website, Amazon, and other online and specialty retailers, as well as select dash cams available for dealer only discounts.

The latest releases and best-selling models from THINKWARE will be on sale, including the following models:

.Q1000: The Q1000 features ultra-clear 2K 1440P QHD or FHD video quality for seamless dash cam footage in all road conditions, continuous recording in one-minute segments, and Super Night Vision 3.0 for enhanced night-time recording. (On Sale: Front + Rear Dash Cam Bundle: $349.99 -> $279.99 or Front + Rear Dash Cam Bundle + Radar: $439.99 -> $349.99 dealer-only)

.U3000: A cutting-edge dual-channel dash cam that transforms parking surveillance with features such as 4K UHD, Super Night Vision 4.0, ADAS, advanced parking protection, built-in RADAR technology, and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. (On Sale: Front + Rear Dash Cam Bundle: $549.99 -> $499.99)

About THINKWARE

THINKWARE DASH CAM is the global leading brand for dash cams. Originating in Korea in 1997, THINKWARE DASH CAM has consistently driven innovation and progress in the realm of smart vehicle technology. Through an unwavering commitment to research and development, THINKWARE has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.

Pioneering the industry with cutting-edge image processing capabilities and intuitive interface, THINKWARE debuted in the North American market in 2013. In a further testament to its global vision, THINKWARE has unveiled ambitious plans to further broaden its horizons by exporting its dash cam lines to 17 other countries, encompassing prominent regions such as the US, Canada, UK, and Japan.

Renowned for crafting top-tier car cameras, THINKWARE is committed to safety and dependability for all drivers on the road. With a vast global user base exceeding 7 million registered users, our mission is to provide drivers with an additional pair of vigilant eyes, instilling peace of mind during unforeseen accidents.

THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class dash cam lines during its presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. At CES 2017, the world's largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received numerous other awards such as the IF, IDEA, and RED Dot Design Award.