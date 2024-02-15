Metta Voyage Will Be In Germany To Attend ITB Berlin 2024

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) February 14, 2024 9:21 pm - Metta Voyage will come back to Berlin, Germany to participate in the World's Leading Travel Trade Show – ITB Berlin 2024.

1. Detailed information about Metta Voyage

Metta Voyage is a DMC & Tour Operator in Southeast Asia for many types of tourism. We focus on 5 countries in Southeast Asia (Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, and Myanmar) with a vast network of local suppliers in each destination. We own a travel expert team that speaks 6 languages, including English – French – Spanish – Italian – German – Chinese, that gives a bunch of impressive and professional trips for all travelers in the world when traveling to Southeast Asia.

Address:

Headquarter in Hanoi: 5th floor, 132 Quan Thanh, Ba Dinh District, Hanoi

Branch office in HCMC: 358/21 Dien Bien Phu, Ward 11, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel: (84) 989 383 572

Email: ...

Website:

Facebook:

2. Vietnam local tour operators: Why should you choose Metta Voyage?

2.1. Reasons you should choose Metta Voyage

Metta Voyage was established at the end of 2019 and soon became the leading luxury resort tour operator in Vietnam.

Metta Voyage is a travel agency with extensive experience operating programs ranging from standard to luxury. With the motto "Customers are the main motivation for us to work every day", Metta Voyage has continued to build travel programs suitable to the needs of each customer.

With professional travel service experience and a hospitable spirit, Metta Voyage will help visitors have wonderful experiences during their trip.

When customers join Metta Voyage's tour, you will receive detailed advice and tour policies from Metta Voyage in the most complete way, ensuring that you always bring a suitable and affordable price for your trip.

Metta Voyage always ensures your financial security. Your money is protected! You can pay with us with confidence. We do not charge any additional fees for financial protection. When you book any holiday package, Metta Voyage takes responsibility for every aspect of your holiday, meaning your holiday and the amount paid for it are fully protected.

2.2. Types of services and products that Metta Voyage offers you

2.2.1. Service

Metta Voyage is a local DMC and Tour Operator in Vietnam that provide all the ground services throughout South East Asia. We offer customizable tours at competitive prices, which means clients can make their own trip. Our services also include Hotel Bookings/ Meals/ Sightseeing & Entrance Tickets/ Tour Guides/ Airline & Cruise Booking/ Visa Consultations & Services. We commit to providing worry-free services standard to our dear customers.

2.2.2. Metta Voyage products

Wellness & Health Tours

“Wellness tourism” – means bringing the concept of holistic wellness in tourism operations and hospitality to visitors and business partners, creating a healthy, loyal long-term cooperation with mutual benefits, customizing the journeys that bring more profound benefits to customers, not just stopping at local sightseeing.

Romantics Couple Tours

Choosing Vietnam as an ideal destination for honeymoon holidays, why not? Vietnam owns natural charm, tourist attractions, unique foods, and the most beautiful beaches. Let Metta Voyage take you on a memorable love trip. Every tour package can be customized to the preferences of tourists.

Family Tours

Thanks to the kind people and dynamic atmosphere, Vietnam is an excellent destination for family vacations. Metta Voyage will give your kids and family an unforgettable experience. Enjoy not only the natural beauty of the scenery but also the cuisine and hospitality of the Vietnamese people.

Classic & Culture Tours

From standard tours to high-end vacations, we can help you tailor a tour experience that fits your business needs with expert knowledge and experience in the tourism sector. Besides, we provide cultural tours in the Southeast Asia area and visit the tourist destinations in each country. Admire the beauty of nature, experience local culture, enjoy special foods, and many other things you will be going through in Metta Voyage culture tours

Cruises Tours

With our wide network of cruise and yacht suppliers, your clients will have full holidays and unforgettable experiences exploring the stunning landscapes in Vietnam, Vietnam – Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand.

Responsible Travels

Responsible travel is about the attitude you take and the choices you make. Metta Voyage always aims for sustainable values in every trip. Traveling with us, you leave lighter footprints, invest your travel budget in local communities, show respect and curiosity for different cultures and traditions, and experience genuine connections with the people you meet along the way

MICE Events & Tour Packages

MICE Tourism typically involves bringing together large groups of people for a specific purpose. The travelers attending MICE events have objectives beyond leisure tourism and are primarily business travelers. Through their participation in MICE activities, these business travelers become connected to various sectors of the tourism and hospitality industry.

3. Metta Voyage's 2023 achievements

Facilitating more than 2,000 Tourists by early 2022

Participate in OTM fair November 2022 and February 2023 in Mumbai, India, March in Berlin, Germany

See more:

Connect and work with tour operators in India, Dubai, Italy, Singapore, and more.

Webinar organization with the participation of more than 200 enterprises in the world.

Received many high reviews from customers after using the service of Metta Voyage

4. Conclusion

Metta Voyage is the leading reputable travel company in Vietnam today that you can trust, choose, and accompany on your trips. Choose Metta Voyage's services to experience, feel, and recommend to friends. Don't hesitate any longer; book a quality tour at a good price from local Vietnamese travel company Metta Voyage today and enjoy your vacation to the fullest.

Contact us

Website:

Email: ...

Hotline 24/7: + 84 989 383 572