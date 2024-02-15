At Least One Dead As Russians Hit Residential Buildings In Chuhuiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, at around midnight on February 15, killing one person.
Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaieva told this to Suspilne , Ukrinform reports.
"At least one person was killed as a result of the shelling of Chuhuiv at around midnight. The woman's body was found in a destroyed private house," the report said.
In total, two explosions rang out in the Chuhuiv community, with experts continuing to examine the impact sites. Read also:
Russians shell Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, one killed and one injured
MENAFN15022024000193011044ID1107854549
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.