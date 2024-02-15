At Least One Dead As Russians Hit Residential Buildings In Chuhuiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, at around midnight on February 15, killing one person.

Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaieva told this to Suspilne , Ukrinform reports.

"At least one person was killed as a result of the shelling of Chuhuiv at around midnight. The woman's body was found in a destroyed private house," the report said.

In total, two explosions rang out in the Chuhuiv community, with experts continuing to examine the impact sites.

