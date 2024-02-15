Moving Successfully Ahead Azerbaijan Opens New Chapter In History

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By electing their estimable president in the snap presidential
elections on February 7, the people of Azerbaijan guaranteed
Azerbaijan's reliable future. Because every loyal citizen of
Azerbaijan has witnessed the progress of Azerbaijan under the
leadership of Ilham Aliyev in the last two decades. In 2003, when
Ilham Aliyev was elected president for the first time, he pledged
to his people for the achievements he attained today.
Today, President Ilham Aliyev took an oath in front of
invincible and proud Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev, who won
the presidential elections with a majority of more than 92 percent,
was re-elected as the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan by
the decision of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
During the swearing-in ceremony President Ilham Aliyev expressed
his sincere gratitude to the people of Azerbaijan for once again
placing great confidence and supporting him in the presidential
election. The head of state assured his nation again that he would
continue to spare no effort for the comprehensive development of
Azerbaijan and protection of our country's territorial
integrity.
At one time, the savior of the Azerbaijani people, the national
leader Heydar Aliyev, who spoke from the same Parliament tribune,
said, "I will devote all my knowledge, skills and experience to the
welfare of the people of Azerbaijan." It was the national leader
Heydar Aliyev who turned the newly independent Azerbaijan from the
most difficult situation into a reputable state in the
international arena. However, human life was not enough to carry
the heavy burden of serving for a state. Finally, President Ilham
Aliyev, who has all the experience of a great leader, took on the
responsibility as much as the state burden. During the years of
President Ilham Aliyev's rule, Azerbaijan moved rapidly towards
development, economic growth revealed the country's potential, and
finally Azerbaijan expanded investment opportunities for foreign
capital. The large-scale revenues obtained from tourism,
agricultural industry and most importantly oil and gas have
strengthened the country's budget to the maximum level.
However, even though all these things existed, everything seemed
incomplete when the entire territory of Azerbaijan was not fully
established. The fact that 20 percent of the land remained under
Armenian occupation also limited the country's economic development
opportunities and seriously hindered further steps.
2020 was a turning year for Azerbaijan. On the one hand, the
pandemic, and on the other hand, the invading attacks of
neighboring Armenia, made Azerbaijan face a severe test. However,
the Azerbaijani army under the leadership of Supreme
Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev was not crushed under this heavy
responsibility, on the contrary, it crushed the enemy and restored
the sovereignty of the country. The promise made by President Ilham
Aliyev 17 years ago was fulfilled when the lands of Garabagh were
taken back from the occupying Armenia in 44 days.
“All the pledges I made back in 2003 have now been fulfilled.
The source of all our achievements is the Azerbaijani people, their
trust in me and their ability to unite around a single goal. We
have proved to the whole world that we are a great nation, that we
are in charge of our own destiny, that we are capable of solving
the problems facing the country ourselves without anyone's help,
and we are solving them once and for all.”
The Second Garabagh War really opened a new and important
chapter in the history of Azerbaijan. This victory not only
restored Azerbaijan's sovereignty, but also revealed the forces
against the country. The international organizations that used to
be 'zealous' in the Garabagh conflict showed their real faces in
public eyes.
The most important thing was that Armenia did not draw
conclusions from what happened after 2020. Armenia's failed
occupation policy and Azerbaijan's exhausted patience finally
resulted in the complete clearing of separatist remnants in
Garabagh in September 2023. On September 19, the anti-terrorist
measures carried out by the Azerbaijani army marked another victory
in history with the complete restoration of the territorial
integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.
President Ilham Aliyev touched on several special points in his
address at the swearing-in ceremony. It is known that in the last
two years, the settlement of the Garabagh conflict in the South
Caucasus has started to worry some forces. However, Armenia, which
suffered heavy losses in the war, is supported and even armed by
foreign forces that want to destabilize the region. Despite the
fact that Armenia does not have the potential to launch a war
again, France, India and some other forces seem to be trying to
form a pressure mechanism, forcing Yerevan to bypass the peace
talks. Despite all this, as the head of state noted, Azerbaijan is
taking greater measures in the field of military industry
development.
“We are creating a very powerful military and industrial
complex, the first phase of which has already been completed. The
second stage will be even more extensive. This year alone, at least
one billion manats will be invested by both private and public
enterprises in this, and we will provide ourselves with an even
larger amount of weapons and equipment, export a larger amount. I
can say that we will largely get rid of foreign dependence in this
area as well. Just as in the political and economic sphere, we have
zero chance of being affected by foreign influence, because we are
conducting an independent policy.”
In addition, President Ilham Aliyev touched on the large-scale
projects achieved in the oil and gas sector, which has a leading
force in the economy of Azerbaijan, as well as the steps to be
taken in the field of transport, technology and, finally, green
energy, which is a priority today.
It is no coincidence that Azerbaijan will host the COP29
international event this year. Azerbaijan is working diligently to
meet the obligation to reduce carbon dioxide, which is one of the
conditions of the Paris Agreement among the countries of the
world.
“Another important goal is related to renewable energy. We are
in the forefront here as well and work has already been started.
According to our plans, about 5,000 megawatts of renewable energy,
new energy types, should be created in Azerbaijan by the end of
2030 – mainly solar, wind and hydropower plants,” the President
said.
Azerbaijan, which has great opportunities, once again proved to
some forces trying to intimidate Azerbaijan with sanctions that it
does not depend on any state in the field of energy, as well as oil
and gas, and that it does not consider the pressure of any party to
be important.
“We will take our own steps regarding international
organizations. First of all, we will continue our efforts within
the framework of the Organization of Turkic States. This is a
priority for us. I want to say it clearly. The current policy makes
it clear to everyone. This is the main international organization
for us, because it is our family. We have no other family. Our
family is the Turkic world.”
Finally, when it comes to the relations between Armenia and
Azerbaijan, there is no room for questions here. As President Ilham
Aliyev emphasized in his address, the Garabagh problem has been
resolved for Azerbaijan, and the term conflict, which has become a
source of profit for 30 years for some organisations, should be
eliminated. However, entering new era, there are still tasks to be
done and more responsible steps waiting for Azerbaijan.
