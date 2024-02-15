Undercover Hurdle: Dubai Customs' Sharp Eye Nabs Drug Smuggler Carrying 6.5 Kg Of Hashish And 3 Grams Of Crystal Meth

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai – 14 February 2024: Dubai customs officers were alerted while carrying out their duties on a traveler arriving in the UAE through one of Dubai's land customs outlets. The traveler, displaying signs of nervousness, tried to hasten through the customs inspection. Consequently, the traveler was directed for a manual inspection, leading to the discovery of a transparent plastic bag concealed in a secret pocket of the clothing, containing around 3 grams of crystal meth.

Upon a detailed inspection of the traveler's vehicle, rolls containing 6.567 kilograms of hashish were found skillfully hidden. Hamid Mohammed, Director of the Inland Customs Centers Management, highlighted that this interception showcases the vigilance and expertise of Dubai Customs inspectors in interpreting body language and maintaining a heightened security awareness. He emphasized Dubai Customs' commitment to providing its inspectors with specialized training programs, adhering to the highest global standards in reading body language, apprehending smugglers, and identifying prohibited and hazardous substances.

Mohammed Abdullah Rashid, the Senior Inspection Manager, commended the skill and efficiency of inspectors for their effective role in preventing the entry of drugs into the country. He underscored their dedication to border protection, relying on qualified personnel and utilizing advanced inspection devices.











