UAE AI Office Partners With Emirates Global Aluminium To Accelerate AI Adoption In The Industrial Sector

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) UAE, 14 February 2024:

The UAE's Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications office and Emirates Global Aluminium have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote the adoption of artificial intelligence in the industrial sector.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA, at the World Governments Summit 2024 in Dubai.

HE Omar Sultan Al Olama affirmed that digitising various vital sectors by adopting artificial intelligence applications is a fundamental cornerstone in enhancing the UAE's competitive position globally, and accelerate the pace of digital transformation in all industrial sectors.

His Excellency praised the proactive efforts of Emirates Global Aluminium Company in enhancing the applications of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions in its operations, including artificial intelligence solutions.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said:“At EGA, we fully recognise the power of artificial intelligence to transform everything we do, from automating industrial processes to improving employees' experience at work. Many of the opportunities ahead of us are shared with others. Through the Artificial Intelligence Office of the Government, we look forward to delivering our own transformation faster and more effectively while inspiring other companies with what is possible.”

Under the agreement, the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications office and EGA will work together to develop research partnerships for artificial intelligence, including for use in developing new aluminium alloys. As well, they will also cooperate to upskill EGA staff on artificial intelligence, jointly promote career opportunities to UAE National students, and work with universities to ensure their curricula meet the needs of industry.

EGA began its own Industry 4.0 transformation in 2021 to further improve operational efficiency, with the goal of becoming a digital lighthouse for the region and the global aluminium industry.

The agreement supports the company's efforts to implement Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions using artificial intelligence in various fields, including improving supply chain, enhancing automated quality testing, and strengthening safety procedures in its factories.

Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions implemented by EGA include matching sensor-collected data with image and video analytics, thereby increasing reliance on technological applications and enabling more opportunities for data-driven scientific applications to enhance data processing capabilities in the industrial sector. EGA has been developing its proprietary technologies used in aluminium smelting operations locally for over 30 years.

The WGS 2024 edition will feature six main themes and 15 forums. It will host over 23 ministerial meetings and roundtables, 85 international, regional and intergovernmental organisations, and more than 120 interactive sessions and workshops. Moreover, 300 prominent figures, including heads of state, ministers, experts, thinkers, and decision-makers, will take part in the event.