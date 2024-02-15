What Prabowo Means For Indonesia And The World

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Controversial former general Prabowo Subianto, the former son-in-law of long-time authoritarian leader Suharto, looks set to be Indonesia's next leader after securing what appears to be a convincing victory in this week's election.

It may be a month before official results are confirmed, but exit poll“quick counts” from Indonesia's well-regarded polling companies show Prabowo winning close to 60% of the vote , which would be a landslide victory. There will likely be no need for a run-off election in June.

The runner-up, Anies Baswedan, appears to have secured around 24 to 25% of the vote, while Ganjar Pranowo is sitting on just 17%.

Prabowo is therefore the clear choice of Indonesia's voters, even though he was rejected three times in previous bids for the presidency or vice presidency; there are claims of human rights abuses against him (including alleged kidnappings, forced disappearances and war crimes by troops under his command); and his campaign was marred by accusations of unethical conduct and collusion .

How did he achieve this remarkable turnaround, and what kind of leader will he be for the country?

Prabowo's winning alliance with Jokowi

A key reason for Prabowo's convincing victory is the fact he was not running against the immensely popular incumbent Joko“Jokowi” Widodo, who had defeated him in two previous elections and still enjoys approval ratings of well over 70%.

Jokowi was barred by a two-term limit from running again. So, this time – to the surprise of many – he decided to throw his very considerable electoral weight behind his former rival, Prabowo.

Although Jokowi claimed to be neutral in the campaign and never explicitly endorsed any candidate, his position became clear when it was announced that Prabowo's vice-presidential running mate was Jokowi's oldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Cool new face: Gibran Rakabuming Raka is poised to become vice president of Indonesia. Image: Twitter

Their bid was controversial from the start due to a heavily criticized Constitutional Court decision that made Gibran eligible to run and allegations that Jokowi had encouraged improper campaign support for Prabowo and Gibran from government agencies. This led to many protests against the Prabowo-Gibran ticket in civil society and even the release of a viral documentary called Dirty Vote .

However, it appears much of the electorate was unmoved by these scandals. After all, misbehavior by the political elite is nothing new in Indonesia.