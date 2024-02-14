TSX Crypto Stock Make Top Gainers And Trading List (TSX: BITF), (TSX: HUT)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource covering bitcoin and crypto stocks, reports on TSX stocks make the top trading volume and percentage gainer list.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX: BITF ), a global vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company, is currently trading at $4.54, moving up $0.47 or 11.55 percent on trading volume of 7,744,546.00 shares.

In the company's monthly report on February 1st, they said "In 2024, we are embarking on an aggressive growth plan, targeting hashrates of 12 EH/s in 1H 2024 and 21 EH/s in 2H 2024," said Geoff Morphy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bitfarms. "The new farm development in Paraguay is expected to drive much of this growth. With land purchased for our 100 MW facility in Yguazu and shipment of the main transformer for Paso Pe, our expansion projects continued on schedule in January. This transformative fleet upgrade and growth plan are being undertaken to position Bitfarms to gain market share and be among the lowest cost producers during this Halving year, which is anticipated to be an inflection point for the industry."

Ben Gagnon, Chief Mining Officer of Bitfarms, said, "January mining operations generated 357 BTC compared to 446 BTC in December. This reflects the typical higher curtailment during the coldest months and a return to more normal transaction fees as compared to the temporary spike experienced in December 2023."

Hut 8 Corp. ( TSX: HUT ) made it as one of the top percentage gainers on the TSX , trading at $13.55, moving up $1.98 (+17.11%).Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hut 8 Corp.'s infrastructure portfolio includes eleven sites: five high performance computing data centers across British Columbia and Ontario that offer cloud, co-location, AI, machine learning, and VFX rendering computing solutions, and six Bitcoin mining, hosting, and managed services sites located in Alberta, New York, Nebraska, and Texas.

