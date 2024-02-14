King Discusses Gaza Developments With US VP, Urges Continued Support For UNRWA

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday met with US Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, DC, to discuss the dangerous developments in Gaza.

At the meeting, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, His Majesty stressed the need to step up efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and create a political horizon for the Palestinian issue that ends the spiral of violence in the region, a Royal Court statement said.



The King called for protecting unarmed civilians and countering any steps that may displace Palestinians in the West Bank or Gaza, warning of the implications of the Israeli attack on Rafah, where nearly 1.5 million Gazans have been internally displaced, according to the statement.



His Majesty urged the international community to move urgently to increase aid and ensure its sufficient and sustainable delivery to Gaza to mitigate the catastrophic humanitarian situation there, stressing the need to maintain support for UNRWA to enable it to undertake its vital relief duties under its UN mandate.

The King said failure to address the root of the conflict will lead to an expansion of the violence, which will impact everyone.

