Tourism Income Grow By 0.4 Per Cent In January

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The tourism income during January 2024 grew by 0.4 per cent, compared with

the same month in 2023, reaching

$554.2 million according to

Central Bank.

The Central Bank said that the country's tourism income has reached JD7,409.7 million in 2023, up from JD5,253.5 in 2022, pointing that the number of tourists who visited Jordan in 2023, was up to 6,353,800 visitors, increasing by around 25.8 per cent, when compared with the number of tourists in 2022.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recently said that the impact of the Isreali war on Gaza is concentrated on Jordan's tourism sector as a result of the cancellations by tourists from advanced economies, which account for a third of tourism revenues.

The IMF also warned of a“potential deterioration” in investor and consumer confidence, a significant decline in tourism revenues and a possible slowdown in economic growth, which could lead to deterioration in external balances and increased financing needs in the event of a prolonged or escalating war scenario.





