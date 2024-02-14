Goa CM, Cabinet To Visit Ayodhya Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya, Feb 15 (IANS) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, accompanied by his cabinet and other state govt officials, will visit the Ram temple here on Thursday.

An Ayodhya administration official said the delegation will have around 51 members.

“The delegation will offer prayers at the Ram temple and then participate in other programmes in the city,” the official said.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the temple on February 11.

Among other states, the Arunachal Pradesh cabinet has already visited the temple. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visited the temple recently with their families.

