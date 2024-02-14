Gov't Approves Additional Financial Support To JFA, Exempts UNRWA From Textbook Costs

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Cabinet on Wednesday approved an additional JD500,000 to support the Jordan Football Association (JFA).



The move follows the disbursement of JD1 million last Thursday in response to a Royal directive aimed at supporting the association to build on the national football team's (The Nashama) historic achievement of clinching the runner-up spot in the AFC Asian Cup.

The Council of Ministers also decided to exempt the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from the cost of textbooks for the years 2019-2023, totalling more than JD4 million, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Last October,

the Cabinet allocated JD3 million to support UNRWA's budget in light of the difficult financial situation it is facing, following directives from His Majesty King Abdullah.

The decision aims to help UNRWA provide essential services to Palestinian refugees in the Kingdom, in line with Jordan's supportive stance towards the agency.