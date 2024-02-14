420 With CNW - Teenage Brains More Susceptible To Cannabis Harm

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Only 35% of 12- to-17-year-olds believe that smoking cannabis at least twice a week carries a major risk, according to

the 2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH ). This low

perception of risk

among teenagers is concerning and is partly fueled by the widespread availability of marijuana, leading to the mistaken belief that it is entirely safe, states Beth Ebel, a pediatrician affiliated with Seattle Children's Hospital and the University of Washington School of Medicine.

The main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, THC, alters brain chemistry to produce a“high.” The THC may have unexpected consequences on...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to Prime Harvest Inc. are available in the company's newsroom at



About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN