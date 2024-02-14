Greencarnewsbreaks Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Subsidiary Announces Partnership With First Commercial Dealership

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) , an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, and its subsidiary Bollinger Motors have announced that Bollinger has contracted with its first authorized dealership. Bollinger is partnering with LaFontaine Automotive Group, which has two locations in Michigan: Lansing and Farmington Hills. LaFontaine will offer the Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab, which is an all-new, all-electric class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input; the announcement noted that deliveries of the B4 chassis cab are expected to begin in the second half of 2024. LaFontaine observed that the new collaboration increases the company's portfolio to 54 retail franchises and 39 retail locations, with more planned later this year. LaFontaine officials stated that the Bollinger partnership reflects the company's commitment to providing its commercial customers with a personalized experience that extends far past the sale of the vehicle and aligns with its long-term vision of growth and expansion.“Our strategically developed plan to offer sales and service nationwide is being kicked off with LaFontaine,” said Bollinger Motors chief revenue officer Jim Connelly in the press release.“Additional dealer partners will be announced soon, showing our commitment to fleets in all 50 states.”

About Mullen Automotive Inc.

Mullen Automotive is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover; the Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV; the Mullen commercial class 1–3 EVs; and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and class 4–6 commercial offerings. During 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive and Mullen closed on the acquisition of all of Electric Last Mile Solutions' (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP as well as a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. To learn more about the company, visit

