Investornewsbreaks Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) Closes On $355M Private Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ: RKLB) , a global leader in launch services and space systems, has closed on its private offering. The transaction was a $355 million principal amount of 4.250% convertible senior notes due 2029; the notes are due to those reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers. According to the announcement, the total amount of the offering comes from both the previously announced, upsized offering of $300 million combined with the full exercise of the $55 million option to purchase additional notes, which Rocket Lab granted to initial purchasers of the notes. The company anticipates using funds from the offering to repay a portion of its borrowings under its equipment financing agreement and for working capital or other general corporate purposes.“Closing today's transaction is another exciting step for Rocket Lab as we continue our growth trajectory, and upsizing the offering due to oversubscription is a strong show of confidence,” said Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck in the press release.“This strategic move has added additional funding to the Rocket Lab balance sheet at what we view as the most attractive cost of capital available and least dilutive path for our existing shareholders. We look forward to deploying this capital efficiently and expediently towards a mix of opportunities including potential M&A and other strategic growth and scaling investments.”

About Rocket Lab USA Inc.

Rocket Lab is a global leader in launch and space systems. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle is the second most frequently launched U.S. rocket annually and has delivered more than 176 satellites to orbit for commercial and government partners, including NASA, the U.S. Air Force, DARPA and the NRO. Rocket Lab also delivers proven suborbital hypersonic launch capability with its HASTE launch vehicle. Building on the deep heritage of Electron, Rocket Lab is developing Neutron, an advanced 13-tonne payload class, reusable launch vehicle tailored for constellation deployment and interplanetary missions. Rocket Lab is also a premier supplier of advanced satellites, flight-proven subsystems and spacecraft components. At a component level, Rocket Lab spacecraft technology spans space solar power, composite structures, flight software, star trackers, reaction wheels, separation systems and more. Rocket Lab satellite technology and components have been integrated into more than 1,700 satellite missions globally. For more information about the company, please visit

