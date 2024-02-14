PM, Modi Review Ties

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Wednesday with Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed co-operation relations between the two friendly countries and ways to support and develop them, especially in the fields of energy, commerce and investment.

