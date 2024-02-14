PM, Modi Review Ties

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Wednesday with Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, who is visiting the country.
During the meeting, they discussed co-operation relations between the two friendly countries and ways to support and develop them, especially in the fields of energy, commerce and investment.
MENAFN14022024000067011011ID1107854194
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.