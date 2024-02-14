Flight Curbs At Mumbai Airport May Lead To Higher Fares

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The imposition of flight curbs at Mumbai airport to ease congestion might lead to higher airfares thanks to fewer flights, experts predicted. At the same time, they added that airlines at the country's second busiest airport could use the opportunity to improve their on-time performance.

