US Presidential Polls: Russian President Putin Prefers Biden's Win For 2Nd Term Over Trump, Says 'More Experienced And...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia would prefer to see US President Joe Biden win a second term over Donald Trump. The Russian President described Biden as more experienced and predictable statement came during an interview with a correspondent of Russian state television. During the interview, Putin declared that he will work with any US leader who is elected, but when asked who would be the best option from Russia's perspective, he made it clear that he would like Biden to win Read: Russia is close to creating cancer vaccines, says President Putin“Biden, he's more experienced, more predictable, he's a politician of the old formation, but we will work with any US leader whom the American people trust,” Putin said on Joe Biden's health issuesThe Russian President was also asked about speculation on Biden's health issues and said that“I'm not a doctor and I don't consider it proper to comment on that.” Biden's team worked to alleviate Democratic concerns over alarms raised by a special counsel about Biden's age and memory. They came in a report determining that Biden would not be charged with any criminal activity for possessing classified documents after he left office Read: 'My memory is fine': Biden responds after report questions his ability to recall key datesHe also noted that the talk about Biden's health comes as“the election campaign is gaining speed in the US, and it's taking an increasingly sharp course.”Also Read: Kamala Harris says 'ready to serve' as US President amid lingering questions about Joe Biden's mental capacityPutin further said that when they met in June 2021 in Switzerland, there were also rumours going around about Biden's health issues. However, he saw the American president in a good shape.“They talked about him being incapacitated, but I saw nothing of the kind,” Putin said.“Yes, he was peeking at his papers, to be honest, I was peeking at mine, not a big deal.\"

Putin on Biden's administration policy

During the interview, Putin noted that he sees the Biden's administration policy as wrong. The relations between the Russia-West plunged to their lowest levels since the Cold War era after Putin sent his troops into Ukraine in February 2022.“I believe that the position of the current administration is badly flawed and wrong, and I have told President Biden about that,” Putin said sent troops into Ukraine to...During the interview, Putin also claimed that he sent troops into Ukraine to protect Russian speakers there and to prevent a threat to Russia's security posed by Ukraine's bid to join NATO. Ukraine and its Western allies have denounced Moscow's action as an unprovoked act of aggression. Putin argued that Moscow was forced to act after Ukraine and its allies refused to fulfill a 2015 agreement to grant more powers to separatist territories in eastern Ukraine, where Moscow-backed separatists launched a rebellion in 2014.“We only can regret that we didn't act earlier, thinking that we are dealing with decent people,” Putin said about Trump's statement on Saturday, in which he said he once warned he would allow Russia to do whatever it wants to NATO member nations that are“delinquent” in devoting 2% of their gross domestic product to defense, Putin responded that it's up to the U.S. to determine its role in the alliance's statement sharply contrasted with Biden's pledge“to defend every inch of NATO territory,” as the alliance commits all members to do in case of attack. It shocked many in Europe, drawing a pledge from Poland, France and Germany to bolster Europe's security and defense power noted that Trump's statement followed his policy during his first term when he prodded NATO allies in Europe to increase their defense spending Read: Elon Musk claims 'there is no way in hell' Putin could lose Ukraine war, Here is why“He has his own view on how relations with allies should develop,” Putin said about Trump.”From his point of view, there is some logic in this, while from the point of view of the Europeans, there is no logic at all, and they would like the U.S. to keep carrying out some functions they have fulfilled since the formation of NATO free of charge.\"He described NATO as a“U.S. foreign policy tool,” adding that“if the U.S. thinks that it no longer needs this tool it's up to it to decide.”What did Putin say on Tucker Carlson interviewWhen Putin was asked out his impressions from his last week's interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, he said he expected Carlson to be more aggressive. Putin used the interview to push his narrative on the fighting in Ukraine, urge Washington to recognize Moscow's interests and press Kyiv to sit down for talks.“I expected him to be aggressive and ask the so-called tough questions, and I wasn't only ready for it but wanted it because it would have given me a chance to respond sharply,” Putin said. Carlson didn't ask Putin about war crimes Russian troops have been accused of in Ukraine, or about his relentless crackdown on dissent.“He didn't allow me to do what I was ready for,” Putin said, describing Carlson as a“dangerous man.”(With inputs from Associated Press)

