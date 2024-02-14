Anti-Valentine's Week 2024: From Slap Day To Breakup Day, Check The List Of All 7 Anti-Love Days After Valentine's Day

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Anti-Valentine's Week 2024: February is the month of love with Valentine's Week celebrations that take place for a whole week and finally culminate into Valentine's Day on 14 February. The seven days of celebrations before Valentine's Day is called Valentine's Week and is dedicated to commemorating the feeling of being in love while Anti-Valentine's Week refers to just the opposite Valentine's Day approaches Anti-Valentine's Week for those singles who were not a part of Valentine's week celebrations. These posts 7 days after Valentine's Day are referred to as Anti-Valentine's days for those who don't like the seven days of love or still hold onto the burden of grudges from past relationships. Each day of Anti-Valentine's Week holds special significance read: Tinder, Bumble beware! This Valentine's week, Zomato is helping people 'find a match'Here is the list of Anti-Valentine days with their significance:Anti-Valentine's Week list

Slap Day - February 15Slap Day falls on February 15 and is the first day of Anti-Valentine's Week. This day is dedicated to people who want to express their remorse and grudges with former partners for the mental distress encountered with them. This day serves as a day to move forward and leave all past grudges and frustrations behind read: Rose Day 2024: Valentine's week kick-starts with record-breaking rose and chocolate sales on BlinkitKick Day - February 16Kick Day falls on February 16 and is the second day of Anti-Valentine's Week. Like Slap Day, Kick Day serves a similar purpose to flush out remorseful feelings against any former love. It's a day to kick away all the negativity and bad memories from life.

Also read: Are you single? Watch these movies in Valentine's Week; from Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Bridget Jones's Diary to QueenPerfume Day - February 17Perfume Day falls on February 17 and is the third day of Anti-Valentine's Week. Perfume Day is about focusing on oneself while both Kick Day and Slap Day are about removing negativity from past partners. This day is about recognising self-worth and pampering oneself by gifting a perfume that gives pleasure and brings happiness read: Valentine's Day: 6 essential financial documents every couple should haveFlirt Day - February 18Flirt Day falls on February 18 and is the fourth day of Anti-Valentine's Week. This day is meant to make newer and better choices in life while forgetting all past apprehensions. This day serves as the occasion to convey feelings to the special other, paving the way for worthwhile and new experiences in life read: Valentine's Day 2024: Five key money lessons one can learn from itConfession Day - February 19Confession Day falls on February 19 and is the fifth day of Anti-Valentine's Week. This day allows you to confess your feelings to someone, just as the name suggests, be it romantic or otherwise. This day is one of the best days to apologise and redeem oneself from the trap of guilt Day - February 20Missing Day falls on February 20 and is the sixth day of Anti-Valentine's Week. This day marks the occasion to express your feeling of longing towards the special other just as the name suggests.

Breakup Day - February 21Breakup Day falls on February 21 and is the last day of Anti-Valentine's Week. This is the best day to get rid of a toxic relationship. Just as the name suggests, this day marks the right opportunity to rip off demeaning bounds and choose freedom.

