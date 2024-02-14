75.32% Jump On Valentine's Day: Check Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 5

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bollywood movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya saw a massive 75.32% jump on Valentine's Day. After earning ₹3.85 crore on the previous day, the futuristic rom-com minted ₹6.75 crore, as per early estimates Read: Dunki OTT release: Shah Rukh Khan's movie, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, starts streamingThe movie, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, is a love story between a young man and a robot. The movie is directed by debutant directors Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Earlier on Monday, TBMAUJ raked in ₹3.75 crore, a 65.12% fall after a successful weekend Baaton Mein... was released on February 9. Upon its release, the movie made ₹6.50 crore. On Saturday, it saw a 44.03% jump and earned ₹9.65 crore. The business was even better on the following day. With a jump of 11.40%, the robo-romance minted ₹10.75 crore Read: Bollywood movies in Jan-Feb: 2023 vs 2024; SRK makes all the differenceThe total net collection in the domestic market stands at ₹41.35 crore while the gross collection is ₹41.5 crore. With an overseas collection of ₹22.5 crore, the movie has earned ₹64 crore worldwide so far. The romantic comedy - produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios - has been made with ₹75 crore, as per media reports: Teri Baaton Mein...What may be working for TBMAUJ is that it is the only romantic feel-good movie released in the Valentine's week. Numbers have dried up for Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, which was released on January 25 Read: Teri Baaton Mein...review: Public response is mostly positiveThe Shahid-Kriti movie will face competition next from Vidyut Jammwal's Crakk - Jeetegaa... Toh Jiyegaa and Yami Gautam's Article 370, both releasing on February 23. As expected, Teri Baaton Mein... has now received the Valentine's Day boost. The movie is expected to break-even in the coming days: Numbers have been sourced from Sacnilk
