Delhi Records 8.8 Degrees Celsius Minimum Temperature

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 8.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

The IMD predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degrees.

The weather department said that there will be "mainly clear sky" throughout the day.

Meanwhile, the air quality at several AQI stations across the city fell under the 'severe' and 'very poor' category.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM 10 levels were recorded to be in the 'severe' category standing at 406 and PM 2.5 reached 362 or 'very poor' while the CO was at 150, in moderate levels, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM 2.5 levels at 280, which is counted as 'poor' and PM 10 at 165, falling under 'moderate' category.

Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM 2.5 levels at 337, and PM 10 was at 215.

