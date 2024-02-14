Coronary Stents Market Size Predicted To Hit USD 15.4 Billion By 2030 At 6% CAGR, Says AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Coronary Stents Market 2024

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Coronary Stents Market Size accounted for USD 8.8 billion in 2020, and it is estimated to surpass around USD 15.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

What are the Recent Trends in the Coronary Stents Market?

Surge in the number of coronary artery diseases among people across the globe, impressive patient results with stenting, and persistent enhancements in coronary artery stents are expected to drive the growth of the global coronary stents market. On the other hand, extortionate cost of procedures related to coronary stents would hinder the growth to some extent. However, significant surge in the demand for coronary stents in developing countries is predicted to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the industry.

.Terumo Corporation

.Medtronic plc.

.Biotronik SE & Co. KG

.Abbott Laboratories

.B. Braun Melsungen AG

.Boston Scientific Corporation

.Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

.Elixir Medical Corporation

.Becton Dickinson and Company

.Microport Scientific Corporation

Coronary Stents Market Segmentation: –

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global coronary stents market based on product, biomaterial, end-user, and region.

Based on product, the drug-eluting stents segment generated the highest market share in 2020, garnering nearly three-fourths of the global coronary stents market. The same segment is expected to cite the fastest CGAR of 6.45% during the forecast period.

Based on biomaterial, the metallic biomaterials held the majority market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global coronary stents market. The natural biomaterial, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global coronary stents market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Region Analysis:-

.North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

.Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

.Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

.LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

