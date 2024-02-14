UP BJP Divided Over Taking Back Swami Prasad Maurya

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 15 (IANS) The BJP in Uttar Pradesh seems divided over the political future of SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya.

A section of the party is trying to woo back Swami Prasad Maurya, who had quit the party, ahead of 2022 assembly elections to join the Samajwadi Party.

Another section of the BJP, however, is not too keen on bringing back Maurya because of the controversial statements he has made in the recent past against Ramcharitmanas and Sanatan Dharma

UP minister Arvind Kumar Sharma said that his party (BJP) was "moving ahead" to "befriend" Maurya.

"Dushmani jam kar karo, lekin ye gunjaish rahe ki fir kabhi hum dost ban jayein to sharminda na hon," he said, citing a couplet of famous poet, Basheer Badr.

Sharma's statement came after Maurya resigned from the post of SP national general secretary while expressing his anguish over party leaders foiling his attempt to strengthen party's footprints amongst the OBC and Dalits.

"Accha hai ki hum fir dost banne ki taraf badh rahe hain," he added.

Maurya has though maintained that he would continue as SP MLC and work for the party in the near future.

Maurya was one of the three BJP ministers - the other two being Dara Singh Chauhan and Dharam Singh Saini --who had rebelled against the party just before the 2022 assembly elections.

Chauhan is already back in BJP and has been nominated as a MLC.

Speculations have been rife that he may be inducted back in Yogi Adityanath cabinet. Saini too has been trying hard to get back in saffron camp.

The section of the BJP that wants Maurya to return, feels that this would give a major jolt to the Samajwadi Party and disturb their Pichhda, Dalit, Alpasankhyak (PDA) programme for general elections.“It will also hit the beleaguered INDIA bloc further,” said a BJP leader.

A leader of the section that is opposed to Maurya's return, said, "He has spoken too much against Sanatan Dharma and it will be difficult for us to justify that. He even spoke against the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram temple which is unacceptable. However, it is the party leadership that has to take a call on this issue."

--IANS

amita/svn