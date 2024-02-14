(MENAFN- The Conversation) Job No.: 661967



Location: Caulfield campus

Employment Type: Full-time

Duration: Continuing appointment

Remuneration: $111,603 - $132,529 pa Level B / $136,711 - $157,637 pa Level C (plus 17% employer superannuation)



Amplify your impact at a world top 50 University

Join our inclusive, collaborative community Be surrounded by extraordinary ideas - and the people who discover them

At Monash , work feels different. There's a sense of belonging, from contributing to something groundbreaking – a place where great things happen.

We value difference and diversity , and welcome and celebrate everyone's contributions, lived experience and expertise. That's why we champion an inclusive and respectful workplace culture where everyone is supported to succeed.

The Department of Business Law and Taxation (BLT) is a leading business law department and part of the Monash Business School. It has a comprehensive teaching and research program that focuses on the many dimensions of commercial, business and taxation law both locally and internationally. In 2020, it launched the new Master of Regulation and Compliance.

Together with our commitment to academic freedom , you will have access to quality research facilities, infrastructure, world-class teaching spaces, and international collaboration opportunities.

Learn more about Monash .

The Opportunity

The Department of Business Law and Taxation (BLT) is looking to appoint two outstanding academics who share our passion for research, teaching, and engagement.

Academic Levels include:



Level B - Lecturer Level C - Senior Lecturer

About You!

As the successful candidate, you will be an exceptionally motivated individual, with a collaborative mindset conducive to positive interactions with students, internal teams, and external stakeholders. You will have tertiary-level teaching experience in, or willingness to teach in the areas of marketing and intellectual property law; banking law; corporations law and corporate governance; sustainability regulation, or digital technology regulation. You will possess research expertise and a plan for research output, engagement, and impact. You will be keen to contribute to the administration of teaching units and working groups and committees within the Department.

Diversity is one of our greatest strengths at Monash. We encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, culturally and linguistically diverse people, people with disabilities, neurodiverse people, and people of all genders, sexualities, and age groups.

Join the pursuit of our purpose to build a better future for ourselves and our communities - #ChangeIt with us.

Monash avidly supports flexible and hybrid working arrangements. We have a range of policies in place enabling staff to combine work and personal commitments. This includes supporting parents .

Monash offers generous parental leave and we pride ourselves on offering a balanced workload across the teaching, research, and engagement spheres.

Your employment is contingent upon the satisfactory completion of all pre-employment and/or background checks required for the role, as determined by the University.

Your application must address the selection criteria. Please refer to 'How to apply for Monash Jobs '.

Enquiries

Professor John Bevacqua, Head of Department, Department of Business Law and Taxation, Monash Business School, +61 3 9903 4191

Position Description

Level B - Lecturer

Level C - Senior Lecturer

Closing Date

Wednesday 13 March 2024, 11:55pm AEDT