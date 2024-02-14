Uncommon Brands, A Portfolio Company Of Crux Capital, Successfully Completes Acquisition Of Fuego Tortilla Grill

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Uncommon Brands, a holding company dedicated to investing in and scaling extraordinary brands within the restaurant industry, proudly announces the successful completion of its acquisition of Fuego Tortilla Grill, a renowned Tex-Mex concept. This milestone marks a significant step in Uncommon Brands' mission to partner with differentiated, limited-service restaurant brands poised for growth.





Crux Capital, a leading private equity firm, raised a committed capital investment vehicle for Uncommon Brands and expects to invest in multiple restaurant concepts over time. The company's strategic partnership with Fuego Tortilla Grill in 2023 exemplifies its commitment to fostering growth and innovation within the restaurant industry.

Wayne Moore, Managing Partner of Crux Capital, expressed his excitement about the opportunities Uncommon Brands presents, stating,“Uncommon Brands has a holistic approach that sets it apart, combining expertise in finance, real estate, operations, and concept development all under one roof.”

Uncommon Brands, led by restaurant veteran Garrett Mills, has positioned itself as a unique player in the industry. The Dallas-based holding company is committed to accelerating the growth of its brands by reinvesting in the business, leveraging its industry experience, and providing access to capital. The company's strategy includes implementing cutting-edge technology solutions, tailoring marketing efforts to each brand's unique needs, and ramping up new unit development.

Garrett Mills, CEO of Uncommon Brands, shared his enthusiasm about the acquisition and the growth prospects of Fuego Tortilla Grill:“We are thrilled to welcome Fuego Tortilla Grill into the Uncommon Brands family. Fuego's unique Tex-Mex offerings and commitment to outstanding food quality and service align perfectly with our vision for exceptional brands in the restaurant space.”

About Uncommon Brands:

Uncommon Brands is a holding company focused on investing in and scaling extraordinary brands in the restaurant industry. Led by Garrett Mills, a seasoned restaurant veteran, Uncommon Brands employs a comprehensive approach, combining financial, operational, and conceptual expertise to drive growth and success. For more information, please visit .

About Fuego Tortilla Grill:

Fuego Tortilla Grill is a Texas-based Tex-Mex concept known for its value-oriented approach and inventive menu offerings. Renowned for its roasted poblano queso and creative tacos, Fuego Tortilla Grill delivers a unique and flavorful dining experience. To explore their menu and locations, please visit .

About Crux Capital:

Crux Capital, the private equity firm behind Uncommon Brands, is dedicated to investing in and growing small, profitable companies. Focused on a select number of high-quality businesses, Crux Capital collaborates with management teams to build long-term value. The firm works closely with company management, implementing strategies to unlock and maximize value over time. For more information, visit: .

