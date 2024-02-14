Eat A Sub: Be A Valerie Fund Hero

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Jersey Mike's Celebrates 14th Annual“Month of Giving”

MAPLEWOOD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#becauseofvalerie - The Valerie Fund is joining forces with over 130 Jersey Mike's Subs across the entire state of New Jersey for the 14th Annual March“Month of Giving” campaign to support local charities. During the month of March, customers will have the option to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or donate $1, $3, or $5 when placing their order.





The Month of Giving campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike's“Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 27 , when local Jersey Mike's restaurants will give 100 percent of the day's sales – not just profit – to The Valerie Fund .

“We are deeply honored and immensely grateful to be chosen again as Jersey Mike's charity partner for their Month of Giving campaign. The support from Jersey Mike's has been tremendous. It is not just a partnership; it's a heartfelt commitment of support for The Valerie Fund's mission of providing critical psychosocial care to children with cancer and blood disorders, supporting the entire family at a hospital close to home,” said Barry Kirschner, Executive Director of The Valerie Fund.“This support will go a long way to helping The Valerie Fund meet the needs of the over 6,000 children who come through our eight centers every year.”

On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike's owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in – whether in-store, online or through the app – to more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more. This March, Jersey Mike's hopes to exceed last year's record-breaking national fundraising total of $21 million and help local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

“I would like to extend a personal invitation to you and your family to visit Jersey Mike's Subs throughout the month of March, and especially on Day of Giving when 100 percent of sales – every penny – goes to help a great local cause,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike's founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years old.

Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike's has raised more than $88 million for local charities . For a list of restaurants in your area, please visit our charity listing by state.

About Jersey Mike's



Jersey Mike's Subs, with more than 2,500 locations nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread – the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflected in its mission statement“Giving...making a difference in someone's life.” For more information, please visit jerseymikes or follow us on Facebook (facebook/jerseymikes ), Instagram (instagram/jerseymikes ), TikTok (tiktok/@jerseymikes ) and X (formerly Twitter) (twitter/jerseymikes ). Join in the conversation at #JerseyMikesGives.

ABOUT THE VALERIE FUND: After their nine-year-old daughter Valerie succumbed to cancer in 1976, Sue and Ed Goldstein were determined that no family should have to travel great distances to receive superior medical care. Along with a group of close friends, they began fundraising efforts from their living room – tireless work that would lead to the 1977 opening of New Jersey's first pediatric oncology facility at Summit's Overlook Hospital. Forty-five years later, The Valerie Fund's mission remains that of supporting comprehensive health care for children battling cancer and blood disorders.

