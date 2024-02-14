Generational Equity Advises Reed Automotive Service In Its Asset Sale To A Private Investment Group

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Generational Equity , a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the asset sale of its client, Reed Automotive Service, Inc. to a Private Investment Group. The transaction closed January 8, 2024.





Founded in 2011, Reed Automotive Service, Inc. (RAS), located in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a holding company of three MIDAS franchises that are premium providers of tire, automotive, and other related services and sales. The Company prides itself on uncompromising integrity and client relationships. Over the past 12 years, RAS has developed a vast database of loyal and long-term clients backed by the MIDAS brand.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Central Region, Michael Goss , Tom Poyser, a Generational Group Authorized Affiliate, with the support of Vice President, Madison Buckley successfully closed the transaction. Senior Managing Director David Robinson established the initial relationship with RAS.

