Romanian Border Guards Find Body Of Ukrainian Who Illegally Crossed Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Romanian border guards have found the body of a Ukrainian citizen in the mountains, who illegally crossed the Ukrainian-Romanian border together with two other Ukrainians.

That's according to Ukraine's State Border Guard Service , Ukrinform reports.

"On the evening [of February 13], servicemen of the branch of inspectors of the Bohdan border service of the Mukachevo border detachment were informed that the hotline of the Romanian rescue service received a message that a citizen of Ukraine got lost in the mountains," the report said.

On both sides of the border, Ukrainian and Romanian border guards began search operations, however, due to the avalanche, they found no traces of people in the mountains.

Ukrainian border guards reported that on Wednesday, February 14, at around 04:00, Romanian border guards detained two men who illegally crossed the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

The detainees turned out to be citizens of Ukraine. They reported that there was another man with them who disappeared from their sight.

At around 08:00, the Romanian side reported that rescuers had found the body of a Ukrainian citizen.

The border guards urged citizens to refrain from hiking in the mountains due to adverse weather conditions.

In 2023 alone, about 20 men who wanted to illegally cross the border drowned in the Tysa River.

Photos: Ukraine's State Border Guard Service