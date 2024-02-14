(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

frozen desserts market

size is set to grow by USD 22.09 billion from 2022

to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of

6.21% during the forecast period.

The rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles drives the growth of the market during the forecast period. The growing global urban population

and increasing

demand for convenient breakfast foods

are some of the factors that drive the frozen dessert market. Consumer lifestyles and eating habits have changed significantly

during the past two decades. A

rapid increase

in the consumption

of frozen and packaged foods such as frozen desserts

is driven by the rapid urbanization and consumerism. Hence, such factors drive the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Frozen Desserts Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 22.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth

2022-2023(%) 5.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Italy



The consumption of frozen yogurt as a functional food is an emerging trend during the forecast period.

A major challenge hindering the growth is the increasing prevalence of obesity and related diseases among consumers.



The report extensively covers segmentation by product (gelato, frozen novelties, frozen

yogurt, sherbet and sorbet, and others), distribution channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The growth by the

gelato

segment

will be significant for growth during the forecast period. Young adults looking for a refreshing snack increasingly consume gelato. Furthermore, the artisanal ice cream sector, on the other hand, is growing

the

fastest due to changing customer preferences toward products made with natural ingredients. Hence, this segment is expected to witness growth due to the

increasing consumer spending on fast food, intensive research and development activities for the production of unique product variations, and product availability. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned



Andros SNC

AO Molochny kombinat Stavropolskiy

Binggrae Co. Ltd.

Coolhull Farm

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

FAT Brands Inc.

Fonterra Cooperative Group Ltd.

General Mills Inc.

Heritage Foods Ltd.

IDMC Ltd.

Inspire Brands Inc.

Karnataka Milk Federation

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

Regal Cream Products Pty Ltd.

Tofutti Brands Inc.

Unilever PLC

Yogurtland Franchising Inc. Yasso Inc.

Andros SNC -

The company offers frozen desserts under the brands Andros Chef.

Coolhull Farm -

The company offers frozen desserts such as Paganini luxury vanilla, Paganini luxury strawberry, and Paganini luxury chocolate.

Dairy Farmers of America Inc. -

The company offers frozen desserts under the brand Swiss premium dairy, TG Lee, and Tuscan dairy farms.

The Frozen Dessert market continues to evolve, influenced by shifting consumer preferences and growing health consciousness. With rising disposable income, consumers are exploring a plethora of options, from traditional ice cream to trendy frozen yogurt. The industry thrives on offering diverse dessert products, ranging from indulgent treats to low-calorie options. Manufacturers are experimenting with various ingredients, including milk compounds, vegetable fats, enticing flavors, and nutritious dry fruits to cater to diverse tastes. However, concerns regarding climate change and health issues raised by organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) are prompting the industry to innovate. Strategies include addressing concerns such as diabetes by introducing healthier alternatives and promoting awareness about moderation and balanced consumption.

The industry is experiencing a seismic shift with the rise of vegan choices and dairy-free products, responding to growing consumer demand for healthier and more sustainable options. Leading brands like Coca-Cola are diversifying their portfolios to cater to this trend, introducing fruit-based products and desserts tailored to dietary restrictions. Agriculture-focused ecosystems are increasingly important, fostering sourcing initiatives that prioritize ethical and eco-friendly practices. Food processing units are innovating to create a plethora of ice cream varieties, including snack-sized portions for convenience and takeout options for home events and gatherings. Amidst these Industry Dynamics, health concerns like spinal degeneration are driving preferences towards indulgent yet nutritious frozen treats.

