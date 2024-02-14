Space Force Association Presents Inaugural Spacepower Awards To Key Leaders In The Space Domain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pictured (Left to right): Susan Dabrowski, SFA VP Chapter Operations, Dolores Lowe, SFA Membership Chair, Rep. Mike Rogers (R- AL), Katie Spencer, SFA Gov. Affairs Chair; and SFA Volunteer Charlotte Nelson

SFA's Dolores Lowe Presents awards to Rep. Don Bacon (R- NE) and Rep. Brian Babin, (R-TX)

SFA Executive Director, Eric Sundby presents awards to Dr. Lisa Costa and Dr. Derek Tournear

Pictured from left to right: American entrepreneur, Jared Isaacman, Eric Sundy, SFA Executive Director, Brig. Gen. Ronald Huntly, USAF, Gen. Chance Saltzman, USSF and Col Bill Woolf, USAF (ret) SFA President and Founder

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Space Force Association (SFA) presented its inaugural Spacepower Awards. Awardees included key leaders in government, academia, industry and the United States Space Force. Each SFA Spacepower Award recipient has demonstrated innovation, leadership, and dedication to achieving superior national space power by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners and allies.Today, in Washington, DC, the Space Force Association awarded the prestigious Legacy Award for the Advancement of Spacepower to Representatives Mike Rogers (R)- Alabama, Brian Babin (R)- Texas, and Don Bacon (R), Nebraska. Former Jim Cooper (D)- Tennessee was also recognized but could not attend the ceremony.“I am honored to receive this award from the Space Force Association,” said Rep. Rogers.“Throughout my time in Congress and as Chairman of the Armed Services Committee, advancing the Space Force's capabilities has been a primary focus of mine. I want to thank the Space Force Association for their tireless advocacy, and I want to commend my co-awardees, Rep. Babin, Rep. Bacon and former Rep. Cooper, for their hard work toward our common goal of U.S. space dominance.”During his tenure on the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Rogers saw a need to realign our resources and efforts toward countering our adversaries in space. With bipartisan support in Congress, Rep. Rogers initiated and oversaw the creation of the United States Space Force (USSF).Rep. Babin is Chairman of the Space & Aeronautics subcommittee and has tirelessly advocated space dominance. Babin also served as an airborne artilleryman in the Texas Army National Guard.Rep. Bacon is a decorated Air Force veteran with the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal, two Bronze Stars, two Legion of Merits, five Meritorious Service Medals, and the Aerial Achievement Medal. He is a retired USAF Brig. Gen. Rep. Bacon serves on the House Armed Services Committee and was the sponsor of the Space Force Legacy Guardian Recognition Act.Former Rep. Cooper chaired the United States House Armed Services Subcommittee on Strategic Forces of the House Armed Services Committee. He sat on the Committee on Oversight and Reform, the United States House Committee on the Budget, and the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.In December, at the SFA Awards Dinner held at the inaugural Spacepower Conference in Orlando, SFA presented inaugural Spacepower awards to Dr. Lisa Costa, Dr. Derek Turnear, Jared Isaacman, and Gen. Chance Saltzman, USSF chief of Space Operations.Dr. Lisa Costa received the Engineering and Space Technology Award. Dr. Costa, a member of the Senior Executive Service, is the first permanent Chief Technology and Innovation Officer (CTIO) of the United States Space Force. In this role, she is charged with unlocking and harnessing innovation to leverage increased speed and advantage. She is responsible for developing strategy and policy to advance science and technology and research, development, test, and evaluation; employing cutting-edge technologies to transform the USSF digitally; assuring USSF information technology needs are met; effectively managing USSF data; and conducting analysis supporting all USSF staff elements.Dr. Derek Tournear received the Spacepower Innovation Award. Dr. Tournear is the Director of the Space Development Agency (SDA). Established in March 2019, the SDA is recognized as the Department of Defense's constructive disruptor for space acquisition. SDA will quickly deliver much-needed space-based capabilities to the joint warfighter to support terrestrial missions by developing, fielding, and operating the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.The Advancing Human Presence in the Space Domain Award went to Mr. Jared Isaacman. Mr. Isaacman is an American entrepreneur, pilot, philanthropist, and commercial astronaut. Isaacman was the commander of Inspiration4, a private spaceflight using SpaceX's Crew Dragon Resilience, launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on September 16, 2021. Isaacman will command the Polaris Dawn mission, the first private spaceflight in a series of missions named the Polaris Program.The Spacepower Visionary Leadership Award was presented to General Chance Saltzman. Gen Saltzman is the United States Space Force Chief of Space Operations. As CSO, he serves as the senior uniformed Space Force officer responsible for organizing, training, and equipping all organic and assigned space forces serving in the United States and overseas as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Chief of Space Operations and other service chiefs function as military advisers to the Secretary of Defense, National Security Council, and the President.About The Space Force Association (SFA):SFA is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate for superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function of supporting the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.

Rhonda Sheya

Space Force Association

+1 720-345-4969

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Gen. Chance Saltzman addresses United States Space Force at SFA Inaugural Spacepower Conference