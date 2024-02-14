Can We Be Inoculated Against Climate Misinformation? Yes If We Prebunk Rather Than Debunk

Author:
Christian Turney
(MENAFN- The Conversation) Last year, the world experienced the hottest day ever recorded , as we endured the first year where temperatures were 1.5°C warmer than the pre-industrial era. The link between extreme events and climate change is clearer than ever . But that doesn't mean climate misinformation has stopped. Far from it.
MENAFN14022024000199003603ID1107854045
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.