San Joaquin Valley Homes And Presidio Residential Capital Close On Land For 168 New Homes In Goshen, Calif.

- Lana Fahoum, sales manager for SJV HomesGOSHEN, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Joint venture partners San Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) and Presidio Residential Capital have closed on a parcel of land in Goshen to build Stonebrook and Granite Hills totaling 168 new single-family homes.While SJV Homes has built multiple neighborhoods throughout the Central Valley, this is its first time building in Goshen. Stonebrook and Granite Hills are located at the northwest corner of Road 64 and Avenue 304. Model construction is slated to begin summer 2024, and the first homes will be released for sale in early fall 2024.“We're very excited to start building in Goshen for the first time,” said Lana Fahoum, sales manager for SJV Homes.“Goshen is experiencing remarkable growth. Its population has jumped from around 3,000 to 5,400 since 2010. Its proximity to Visalia, coupled with the ongoing shortage of housing positions Stonebrook and Granite Hills as ideal choices for those seeking a blend of suburban living with easy access to urban conveniences.”At Stonebrook, where the builder will construct 93 single-family homes, homebuyers will be able to select from seven floorplans ranging from 1,590 to 2,855 square feet. Stonebrook interiors have three to five bedrooms, two to 3.5 baths and two- and three-car garages. Select plans will offer flexible room options providing the opportunity for customization for an additional bedroom and bathroom. At Granite Hills, 75 homes will be built ranging from 1,494 to 2,290 square feet and be available in five floor plans. Plans are to feature three to four bedrooms, two to three baths and one- to two-car garages.In both communities living spaces can be tailored to fit a variety of family sizes. Exteriors will present charming exterior designs with elements of stone, brick and siding accents. Popular kitchen features will include a pantry, center island, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. A planned two-acre community park is centered within the two neighborhoods.Stonebrook and Granite Hills are under two miles from State Route 99 providing convenient access to employment centers throughout the Central Valley including Fresno and Tulare. Visalia with its retail and entertainment options is eight miles away.Students can attend Goshen Elementary School, Ridgeview Middle School and El Diamante High School all in Visalia Unified School District. Both Ridgeview and El Diamante are rated“above average” by Great Schools.SJV Homes, in partnership with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate management company, has now developed over 35 joint venture projects in the Central Valley.About San Joaquin Valley HomesSan Joaquin Valley Homes (SJV Homes) is a local homebuilder with deep roots in and a strong commitment to the Central Valley. Founders Joe Leal, Jim Robinson and Randy Merrill share a vision to build quality new homes in carefully planned neighborhoods for people who love the Valley and want lasting value. In 2013, SJV Homes combined forces with Presidio Residential Capital, a real estate development management firm in San Diego. It has since closed more than 3,500 homes and is now one of the busiest homebuilders in the San Joaquin Valley. For more information, please visit .About Presidio Residential CapitalPresidio Residential Capital is a real estate development management company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $2 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to invest in excess of $100 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States in the next 12 months. It targets builders in Arizona, California, Nevada, Idaho, Colorado and Utah with current committed capital of $250 million focused on 25 plus projects. Online and social media: , Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

