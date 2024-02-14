Top Tips From A Relationship Expert On How To Strengthen And Maintain A Healthy Relationship On Valentine's Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Brigitte TheriaultSAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Valentine's Day has arrived, and while it may be a day filled with love and romance, it can also be a reminder of the importance of maintaining a healthy relationship. According to relationship experts, a strong and supportive relationship can have a positive impact on one's overall health and well-being.Brigitte Theriault, a renowned relationship coach, considers one of the key tools for reconnecting in a relationship is to implement a daily mindfulness practice. In today's fast-paced world, it's easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of daily life and lose sight of the present moment. By practicing mindfulness, one can become more aware of their thoughts and emotions, and in turn, improve communication and understanding with a partner. This Valentine's Day is a particularly good time to begin a mindfulness journey, whether it's through meditation, yoga, or simply by taking a walk together in nature.According to Psychology Today, "a study released in 2021 wanted to see if a brief 2-week mindfulness exercise would improve relationships (Karremans et al., 2020). To do this, researchers recruited over 500 couples who had been together at least a year and were living together. Then the researchers randomly assigned couples to either the mindfulness group or a comparison group which did relaxation exercises. Couples in both groups did their assigned activities for two weeks, then completed assessments of their relationship quality, including measures of relationship satisfaction, partner acceptance, relationship distress, and partner connectedness."The researchers found that after two weeks, "participants who did the mindfulness activities reported improvements in their relationship. Specifically, the mindfulness couples had less relationship distress, felt more connected, accepted their partner more, and had higher relationship satisfaction. Importantly, when one partner increased mindfulness it not only benefited them, but their partner as well."From Brigitte's experience and research coaching individuals and couples she has found that "the strongest relationships are built on a shared willingness to understand and grow together. Being fully present and attentive fortifies connection with a partner more than anything else." Creating a space to deeply connect with a partner on a daily basis could be a key component to maintaining a healthy relationship. In the midst of busy schedules and responsibilities, it's important to carve out quality time for the art of partnership. This Valentine's Day, it is recommended to put away distractions such as phones and laptops, and focus on spending quality time together. This could be through a romantic dinner, a couple's massage, or even a simple game night at home.For couples struggling to reconnect, seeking the help of a professional relationship coach can be beneficial. Brigitte, the founder of the "Grow in Relationship" coaching practice offers her top ten tips she has found to be the most constructive to individuals and couples who desire to strengthen a relationship.Top Ten Tips for Reconnecting with a Partner:1. Calm the nervous system by creating moments each day to regulate emotions, starting by placing a hand on the heart or practicing deep breathing, to ease stress and deepen the connection to oneself and to a partner2. Showing appreciation daily with simple gestures like a kiss or a hug when leaving or reuniting, and expressing gratitude before bed, can significantly nourish a relationship.3. Create a mindful communication practice that includes active listening and speaking honestly but mindfully, considering the impact of the words spoken to foster a kinder and more understanding relationship.4. Deepen the relationship bond through shared goals, take time to find out what matters most to the health of the relationship and create goals accordingly5. Spend quality time together, free from distractions.6. Self-reflect, take time to uncover the core root of emotions and then express them in a loving way rather than being impulsively reactive.7. Engage in joint activities to create new, shared experiences, discover ways to have more play and joy in a relationship.8. Express appreciation regularly to strengthen the emotional bond, tell a partner how much they are valued because of the little things, and big things they do.9. Resolve past conflicts with professional guidance, if necessary, and leave those upsets in the past and focus on the present and future goals10. Enhance physical intimacy through simple gestures of affection often, whether it's a hug or holding hands.For those seeking more support Brigitte Theriault is offering a special Valentine's Day package to provide couples with a clear roadmap to reignite and keep the spark in their relationship. In honor of February, the month of love and leap year, Brigitte is offering a Valentine's "Grow in Relationship" coaching package. More information about the "Grow in Relationship" coaching package can be found here at:References:Gu, J., Strauss, C., Bond, R. & Cavanagh, K. (2015). How do mindfulness-based cognitive therapy and mindfulness-based stress reduction improve mental health and wellbeing? A systematic review and meta-analysis of mediation studies. Clinical Psychology Review, 37, 1–12.Karremans, J. C., Kappen, G., Schellekens, M., & Schoebi, D. (2020). Comparing the effects of a mindfulness versus relaxation intervention on romantic relationship wellbeing. Scientific Reports, 10, 21696.Tomlinson, E. R., Yousaf, O., Vittersø, A. D. & Jones, L. (2018). Dispositional mindfulness and psychological health: a systematic review. Mindfulness, 9, 23–43.

