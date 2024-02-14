AGC Of California Unveils The Recipients Of Constructor And Achievement Awards At 2024 Installation & Awards Gala

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of

California)

held its annual Installation & Awards Gala, a black-tie event at the Fairmont San Francisco, on Friday, Feb. 2. During this prestigious event, the winners of the Constructor Awards and Achievement Awards were unveiled, honoring and celebrating the most outstanding contributions in the California construction industry over the past year.

"Annually, AGC of California honors the pioneers in the construction industry – those visionaries whose innovative approaches not only shape our sector but also contribute to a dynamic and continually evolving California," said Steve Rule, 2024 AGC of California State Board president. Rule, vice president and construction executive of Turner Construction, was installed as president of AGC of California's State Board. "These winners reflect the wide-ranging influence of construction on our state's landscape, economy, and community."

The prestigious Constructor Awards program acknowledges the accomplishments of AGC of California members, who demonstrate exceptional skills and successfully tackle the most complex challenges and unique undertakings. Only a single coveted Constructor Award is given in each category.

AGC of California's Achievement Awards honors individuals and organizations for outstanding contributions to the construction industry. The Construction Education Friend Award recognizes individuals who make exceptional contributions to construction education efforts and the development of the future construction workforce. Additionally, the newly introduced AGC of California Owner of the Year award acknowledges an organization for outstanding partnering between the owner and the contractor.

"The recipients of this year's awards embody the variety of ways in which individuals and their projects add value to our communities," stated Peter

Tateishi, chief executive officer of AGC of California. "Their work affects our daily commutes and creates spaces where we live, work, and play. These professionals have a profound impact on our everyday lives, and they are creating a more prosperous future in California."

AGC of California acknowledges and extend its congratulations to the following winners:

AGC of

California's

2024 Constructor Awards



SPECIALTY $10 MILLION & OVER

Royal Electric Company , "Waymark Walnut Creek Transit Village"



HEAVY CIVIL $15 MILLION & UNDER

Granite Construction Company , "Laguna Seca Start / Finish Bridge & Overlay Project"



HEAVY CIVIL $15 MILLION TO $40 MILLION

Flatiron , "San Gabriel River Bridge Hinge & Diaphragm Repairs"



HEAVY CIVIL $40 MILLION TO $100 MILLION

Myers & Sons Construction , "Las Gallinas Valley Sanitary District – Secondary Treatment Plant Upgrade & Recycled Water Expansion"



HEAVY CIVIL $100 MILLION & OVER

Skanska , "Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project"



BUILDER $15 MILLION & UNDER

Swinerton , "DignityMoves Labath Landing"



BUILDER $15 MILLION TO $50 MILLION

Otto Construction , "Mayo Hall Renovation & Addition"



BUILDER $50 MILLION TO $100 MILLION

Clark Construction Group , "Orange County Museum of Art"

BUILDER $100 MILLION & OVER

Hensel Phelps , "1021 O Street"



AGC of

California's

2024 Achievement Awards



Harry Eckstein Safety Professional of the Year Award

Alfredo Vargas , Walsh Construction (Retired)



S.I.R. (SKILL, INTEGRITY, RESPONSIBILITY) AWARD

Raymond Tritt , Caltrans (Retired)



CONSTRUCTION EDUCATION FRIEND AWARD

Lamar Hanger, Fontana High School



ASSOCIATE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Robert Roginson , Ogletree Deakins



SPECIALTY CONTRACTOR ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Henry Nutt III , Southland Industries



CONTRACTOR ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Aaron Yohnke , California Buildings, PCL Construction

Owner of the Year AwarD

San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA)

About the Associated General Contractors of California

Since 1920, the Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of California) has worked alongside members to provide advocacy, education, career development, and networking opportunities to experienced and next generation construction and contracting professionals. AGC of California advocates for contractors with state and local governments, while helping members connect with industry leaders through services, innovative programs, and events. Learn more at

MEDIA CONTACT

Teresa Kent

[email protected]

916-833-8751

SOURCE Associated General Contractors of California