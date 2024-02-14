Despite Of Film“Political War” Rejected By Indian Censor, Mukesh Modi Forges Ahead With Global Release On February 23Rd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mukesh Modi: My aim is to make films that create awareness and provide solutions

The Hindi film "Political War," produced by Mukesh Modi under the banner of Indie Films Inc., has been making headlines lately as the censor board has refused to pass this political drama. Due to this reason, the film is not being released in Indian cinemas, but it will hit outside India theaters on February 23rd, followed by an OTT release.Mukesh Modi: My aim is to make films that create awareness and provide solutionsMukesh Modi, a Mumbai-born filmmaker based in the United States, has embarked on a journey fueled by passion and a drive to convey powerful messages through cinema. His latest project, Political War, though rejected by the Central Board of Film Certification, India is poised for a global release, showcasing Modi's resilience in the face of adversity. His latest project, Political War, though rejected by the Central Board of Film Certification, India is poised for a global release, showcasing Modi's resilience in the face of adversity.Journey into FilmmakingModi's journey into filmmaking began with a spark ignited by Bollywood and nurtured by his relentless pursuit of his passion. Undeterred by the lack of connections in the industry, he ventured to Los Angeles, US to master the craft, eventually producing his own film, driven solely by his unwavering passion for storytelling and reaching audiences.“My first film, The Elevator was sold to Amazon, and is doing well on the OTT. This pushed me to take the plunge.”Handling Challenges and EmotionsFor Modi, filmmaking demands unwavering dedication and detachment from emotional attachments. Despite the setback of India's censorship rejection, he remains steadfast in his belief that every project requires a hundred percent commitment, regardless of the emotional toll it may exact.“Of course I am hurt. But I believe in doing my good karma and leaving the rest to God. I have made tremendous sacrifices, both personal and financial, to make this film.”Impact of Censorship on Global ReleaseThe rejection by the Indian censor board poses significant challenges, but Modi remains undeterred, determined to share his message beyond borders. While the lack of approval hampers domestic distribution, he sees the global release as an opportunity to reach a broader audience, albeit with plans to revisit and resubmit the film for approval in India.“My opinion is that, the board should suggest what needs to be altered in a film. However, just rejecting a film doesn't make sense. They need to look into this.”Filmmaking Style and Passionate ThemesModi's filmmaking ethos revolves around conveying messages and fostering awareness rather than mere storytelling. He aims to guide audiences towards positive action, emphasizing the importance of proactive measures in safeguarding societal values and cohesion.“It is easy to make films on history or what has already happened. However, my aim is to make films that give a solution. And, Political War does that. It offers a way out for the audience.”Cinema, according to Modi, serves as a potent tool for societal change, advocating for content that uplifts and unites.“I urge fellow filmmakers to harness the medium's transformative potential by promoting positive messages and solutions to prevalent issues.”Takeaway from Political WarThrough Political War, Modi aims to instill a message of unity and resilience, cautioning against divisive politics fueled by religion and caste. Amid India's growth, he advocates for awareness and unity, urging audiences to resist political manipulation and embrace solidarity.“Today, unfortunately we are surrounded by people who are taking advantage of religion and caste biases. I want people to open their eyes and see the impact of religion bias. You have to be one, you can't let anyone divide you.”Why you must see the film“Political War”Political War is showcasing the problems and the SOLUTIONS to the problem.Most of the films are made on the past (what has happened) most of us know what has happened but without giving any solutions.Political War is identifying what kind of problems we are facing and what more problems can arise along with the solutions.It's not a film, it's a mission which we need to make sure is completed.Objective of the film“Political War”1)Motivate Community to Vote2)Bring awareness about dirty politics3)Expose Foreign Resources who wants to destroy India4)India believes – Unity in diversity & Universe is one familyFuture EndeavorsBeyond Political War, Modi ventures into diverse genres with upcoming projects like Torn, a psychological thriller featuring Alfonso Freeman, son of Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman. He remains committed to shedding light on compelling narratives, including stories rooted in Indian culture and experiences.“BRIDE OF ZAMBAI” short English film streaming on Indie Films World“THUGS OF ARMS” Mini Web SeriesNow Modi is coming with Indie Film Festival Awards, film festival for Independent Filmmakers. IFFA will support Indie Filmmakers in distribution their films, release their contents on Indie Films World Streaming platform. IFFA will make Independent Filmmakers dreams come true by guiding them in all the stage of filmmaking.Attention FilmmakersFilmmakers can contact the Contents Acquisition Team:...For general questions, email:...Website & Social MediaWebsite: indiefilmworldInstagram: @realmukeshmodiTwitter: @realmukeshmodiIOS/Android Mobile App: Indie Films WorldAndroid TV App: Indie Films World

