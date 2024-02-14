Brazil’S Second Corn Crop Planting Speeds Ahead, Surpassing 31%

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The National Supply Company (Conab) reported that Brazil's second corn crop planting for the 2023–24 summer season is progressing rapidly.



Over 31% of the area is already sown, indicating a swift advance from the previous week's 19.8% and surpassing the 20.4% recorded at the same time in 2023.



Brazil's first cor crop planting for the 2023–24 season has also made progress, reaching 97.3% of the projected total, slightly behind the previous year's 98.8%.









Top planting states: Bahia, Goiás, Minas Gerais, Paraná, São Paulo, Santa Catarina at 100%, Rio Grande do Sul at 99%.









Concurrently, Conab notes that summer corn harvests are underway, with 18.6% of fields harvested, advancing from last week's 13.8% and surpassing the 11% mark from the same period last year.















Harvesting states include Rio Grande do Sul (52%), Paraná (36%), Santa Catarina (28%), and São Paulo (11%).



The first corn crop stages: 1.8% emergence, 28.7% vegetative development, 8% flowering, 20.7% grain filling, 22.1% maturation, and 18.6% harvested.



In the second corn crop, the leading states in planting are Mato Grosso (48%), Paraná (32%), and Tocantins (20%).









The emergence phase reports safrinha areas at 42.8%, while the vegetative development phase reports them at 57.2%.









Conab's update showcases Brazil 's dynamic corn production efforts, ready to meet global demands and overcome market challenges.









