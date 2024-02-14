Ecuador’S Trust In Military And Business Amidst National Turmoil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In recent times, Ecuador has navigated through political and security challenges, including early elections and a new president.



Amidst these trials, a January 2024 Ipsos survey reveals Ecuadorians place their highest trust in the military, at an 80% confidence level, and private companies at 57%.



This period is pivotal for Ecuado , with the potential to significantly impact its future direction.



Other institutions like the Catholic Church, financial bodies, the police, and entrepreneurs also receive substantial trust from the public.



In contrast, politicians, judges, and the judiciary are viewed with skepticism, particularly in regions like Guayas and Pichincha.







These developments have mixed effects on citizens, stirring hope in some while causing psychological distress and quality of life issues in others.



President Daniel Noboa's leadership earns a 69% confidence score among Ecuadorians, even amidst ongoing conflicts.



Many see the government as a key player in advancing the nation, more so than civil society or entrepreneurs.



Despite controversy over VAT increases, Noboa's strategies for public welfare and security remain appreciated.



2024 began with Noboa tackling a security and prison crisis, declaring a "state of war" against crime.



His administration's response, including tax reforms, has bolstered his approval rating to 80%, as per a Comunicaliza survey.



This support, reflecting a 76% government approval rate, showcases the administration's resilience in the face of adversity.

MENAFN14022024007421016031ID1107854006