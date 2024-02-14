Ibovespa Dips Amid US Inflation Concerns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ibovespa, Brazil's primary stock index, witnessed a decline on Wednesday. The drop occurred as traders adjusted expectations for the US Federal Reserve due to higher-than-expected inflation data.



This data shift occurred on a day when Brazil's B3 was closed for the Carnival holiday, leaving markets to react a day later.



After a two-day break, the Ibovespa fell 0.79% to 127,018.29 points in a session starting at 1 PM, notable for options and futures index expirations.



The unexpected rise in US consumer prices reduced the chances of an early interest rate cut, with market predictions for such a cut moving from May to June.



Steve Sosnick from Interactive Brokers observed a "buy the dip" trend in global stocks, noting a rebound in European markets as US stock and bond sell-offs seemed to reach their limits.





Market Insights

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos also highlighted the necessity for more data to ensure the effectiveness of record interest rates.



Sector performance varied, with aerospace and defense stocks hitting a new high with a 1.2% gain.



Technology stocks bounced back by 1.0% after previous losses, while mining stocks declined by 0.5%, reaching a nearly four-month low.



Specific stocks saw mixed results. Vale ON slightly dropped by 0.30% to R$65.72, influenced by market closures in China.



Petrobras PN fell by 0.75% to R$40.99, following a dip in global oil prices.



Itaú Unibanco PN steady, Bradesco PN down 0.67%, except Banco do Brasil ON rose 1.35%. Challenging day for banking sector.









In healthcare, Rede D'Or ON dropped 5.22% to R$26.35, its lowest since mid-December, while Hapvida ON fell 2.56% to R$3.42.









Alpargatas PN, however, climbed by 3.02% to R$8.88, continuing its recovery post-earnings report from the previous week.









This day's market events highlight global-local financial interconnectedness, emphasizing international economic indicators' broad impact on Brazil's market.









