European Stocks Rebound On UK’S Lower Inflation Data

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) European stocks experienced a rebound on Wednesday, fueled by unexpectedly low UK inflation data, raising hopes for near-term interest rate cuts by the Bank of England.



The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a 0.50% increase to 485.24 points, recovering from a 1% fall the previous day.



The London Financial Times index rose, supported by the UK's January inflation data, remaining consistent, contrary to expected increases.



This recovery in European markets followed a global market stabilization after a Tuesday sell-off due to US inflation data exceeding expectations, delaying hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts.



Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers noted a 'buy the dip' trend, spurring European market recovery amid US stock adjustments.







Luis de Guindos of the European Central Bank emphasized the need for more data before being confident that the current high-interest rates have been effective.



Sector-wise, the aerospace and defense index hit a new high, closing 1.2% up.



Technology stocks rebounded with a 1.0% gain, while mining stocks dropped by 0.5%, reaching a near-four-month low.









European market indices varied: London's FTSE up 0.75%, Frankfurt's DAX 0.38%, Paris' CAC-40 0.68%, and Milan's Ftse/Mib 0.63%.









These movements highlight how inflation data and interest rate expectations affect global stock markets, emphasizing economic indicator interconnectedness.

