Oil Prices Dip Amid Surging US Stocks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Oil prices fell over $1 per barrel on Wednesday due to a significant increase in US crude inventories and emerging security concerns.



These developments have sparked worries about potential impacts on demand within the United States, the world's top oil consumer.



Brent crude futures saw a decrease, settling at $81.60 per barrel, a 1.4% drop.



Similarly, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures declined, closing at $76.64 a barrel, marking a 1.6% reduction.



EIA reported US crude stocks surged by 12M barrels to 439, surpassing analysts' 2.6M barrel forecast.















This surge comes as refineries reported their lowest activity since December 2022.

















Energy futures expert Bob Yawger noted decreasing refinery utilization rates for weeks, signaling operational slowdowns post-recovery from a severe cold snap.









Refinery oil consumption dropped by 298,000 barrels per day to 14.5 million bpd.









Utilization rates fell to 80.6%, the lowest since winter storm Elliott impacted refineries in December 2022.









Furthermore, a U Congress secret services leader issued a warning about a "serious threat to national security," though details were scarce.



This statement heightened investor unease in the oil market, showing the interconnectedness of geopolitical events and energy markets.

